Check out these homes for sale in Memphis now

Memphis, TN

Memphis Bulletin
 1 day ago

(Memphis, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Memphis than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BlOqu_0dgPN39s00

8418 Chesterfield Drive Drive, Southaven, 38671

3 Beds 3 Baths | $137,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Awesome one owner home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a large yard, Great for a first time homebuyer or investor. Walking distance to Southaven schools. Priced to sell!

For open house information, contact Susan Hayes, Best Real Estate Company, Llc at 662-540-5011

Copyright © 2022 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4002479)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gLTu_0dgPN39s00

1748 George Place, Southaven, 38671

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1972

3 bedroom 2 full bath home conveniently located in the heart of Southaven. 5 Min to I-55, shopping and restaurants. Exterior has new siding and fresh paint. Home needs some TLC but has great bones and a Huge back yard to die for, with storage building and big tree house platform. Great room does have a masonry fireplace, but it is not operational and does not work, for looks only. Roof, water heater, flooring, all 3 years old, heated and cooled garage w/doors and motors 3 years old. HVAC in good shape.

For open house information, contact Todd Campbell, Austin Realty Group, Inc-her at 662-429-8888

Copyright © 2022 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4003580)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXUzB_0dgPN39s00

832 Voorhees Road, Hamilton, 38111

5 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,915 Square Feet | Built in None

Nestled on a 2+ ac lot in Highland Grove Subdivision in Harris County! This home boasts an open floor plan with 5 bedrooms or bonus room over the garage perfect for a "Man Cave". Inviting foyer entry leads to a formal dining room adjoining the butlers pantry that's perfect for those family gatherings and lots of storage with walk in pantry. Great room features a custom ceiling, built-in bookcases and gas fireplace! Spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry and a large breakfast room! Master suite with his/hers closet, whirlpool tub and large walk in tiled shower. An abundance of outdoor areas to entertain at include deck and above ground pool overlooking private back yard. The screened porch is great to spend those days at and not worry about getting bugs in! Also, a chicken coop is already set up to get chicken and start having fresh eggs daily! Property has a creek as well. This great family home is a must see!

For open house information, contact K. Williams & M. Williams, Coldwell Banker / Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis at 706-256-1000

Copyright © 2022 Columbus Board of Realtors (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBORGA-189478)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwH29_0dgPN39s00

2881 Dickerson Drive, Southaven, 38671

3 Beds 2 Baths | $256,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,871 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Cottonwood plan pre-sale. Pictures are of a previously built plan

For open house information, contact Amy M McBride, S.O.S. Realty, Llc at 662-469-4224

Copyright © 2022 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-2336959)

Memphis Bulletin

