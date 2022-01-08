Take a look at these homes on the market in Austin

(Austin, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Austin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

11513 Firethorn Ct, Austin, 78732 6 Beds 5 Baths | $2,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,037 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Located in the highly desired gated UT section of Steiner Ranch, this magnificent home on 3/4 acre of spectacular grounds is an entertainers dream! Situated on a cul-de-sac that backs to a greenbelt, this golfers paradise is within strolling distance of the UT Golf Club, UT swimming facility, and indoor tennis center. The backyard is an absolute masterpiece featuring a cabana with built-in kitchen and island seating for 10, large pebbletech pool and spa, fire pit, IPE wooden decks, and a separate pergola for additional entertaining space. Upon entry and through the grand foyer, the soaring ceilings of the family room awaits. Youll never miss the party in the massive Chefs gourmet island kitchen with a wrap-around serving bar, breakfast area, quartzite counters and stainless steel appliances - all overlooking the two-story family room and of course the outdoor views. The overall size (over 6000 sq ft) and thoughtfully designed layout of this home, along with its spacious outdoor living areas, all make for perfect entertaining. Boasting 6 well-appointed bedrooms including a private guest suite on main, unsurpassed custom craftsmanship, and tons of functional spaces including a large home office with custom built-ins, elegant formal dining room, formal living room, large upstairs game room, fully outfitted media room, mudroom, enlarged laundry room, and a three-car attached garage with storage racking and extra parking spaces, this home has everything you need to entertain in style and enjoy a luxury hill country lifestyle. This fabulous two-story home, will all its amazing features, is located in the highly-acclaimed Leander ISD. To top it all off, you get to enjoy the world-class amenities Steiner Ranch has to offer including 3 community centers with pools, multiple parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, 20-mile hiking trails and a waterfront Lake Club on pristine Lake Austin. If the best of everything is your way of life, you've just found your new home!

12708 Stanford Drive, Austin, 78748 3 Beds 3 Baths | $474,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in None

The Randall is remarkable in its 1,849 square foot design. The homes layout includes 2 stories, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath, a study, a large covered back patio, and a 2-car garage. Additional options for the Randall include a fireplace in the family room and a deluxe bath in the owners suite.

7633 Marble Ridge Dr, Austin, 78747 3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,231 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Springfield neighborhood just minutes from E William Cannon Dr. that backs up to the Marble Creek Greenbelt. Walking into the home you will find the living room, complete with modern tile flooring, with a clear line of sight all the way to the kitchen and backyard. The kitchen includes stainless steel and black appliances, granite countertops, and a built in wine rack. The primary bedrooms is situated away from the other two bedrooms, with a full bathroom in between the rooms, giving the owner tons of privacy. Relax in the quiet backyard with no rear neighbors, surrounded by trees and landscaping, with a large wooden deck and an arbor.

7112 Auburn Blaze Ln, Austin, 78744 5 Beds 3 Baths | $660,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,914 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Property Video:https://www.seetheproperty.com/story/398723/b This two story Pacesetter Maybeck II floor plan was built in 2016, and features a screened in back patio and second living area upstairs! There are 5 bedrooms total, including a bedroom and full bathroom upstairs. Additional upgrades include wood-like tile flooring throughout the downstairs, recently repaired and re-stained backyard fence, ADA compliant walk-in shower in downstairs guest room, ceiling fans in all rooms, and many smart home features like a Google Nest doorbell and camera, front porch and exterior lights, keyless door lock, Honeywell smart thermostat and Rainbird in-ground sprinkler system.This home is in the Bryant Park section of the neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac, and is just minutes from The Union - Easton Park's 14,000 sqft amenity center featuring a resort-style outdoor pool, custom gym, 13.1 miles of walking trails, and frequent community events.

