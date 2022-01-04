ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colby, KS

Take a look at these homes for sale in Colby

(Colby, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Colby than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1220 E. 8Th St., Colby, 67701

4 Beds 3 Baths | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This comfortable ranch style home has a style you will love! This style of home is what most buyers in the Colby housing market are searching for. You will love the location and the layout. The primary color choices are more neutral, but there are a few strong colors that bring life to the rooms they are used in. There is lots of natural lighting with many large windows and you will love the new neutral floor covering throughout the home. The living room has ample floor space to handle most furniture pieces and wall space for your big screen television. The kitchen is practical. It is an eat-in kitchen with personality and practicality. The kitchen offers newer floor covering, counter top, backsplash, and appliances. This is a kitchen you will enjoy working in and the family can gather at the dining area and the kids can be doing homework while mom is prepping for dinner. There are three bedrooms on the main floor. One of the bedrooms is a generous size master bedroom with its own private bath. You will like the size of the bedrooms. There is a 4th bedroom in the finished basement as well as a brand new bath in the basement with a jetted tub The large family room has a fireplace and lots of floor space. You can easily create two furniture groupings in this area.... or have a large pool table at one end and the television sitting area at the other end. There is an open room right off the family room in the basement that is perfect for the computer center of the home or office area. A large rear yard is always great for the kids and the dog to run and have fun in. You will enjoy the open space and easy access to rear yard from kitchen patio door. This is a home that offers so much for the price...it is and can become your home retreat! Call Molly today for your appointment to view.

For open house information, contact Molly Oliver, BigIron Realty at 785-462-7653

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11016568)

470 South Grant Avenue, Colby, 67701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Beautiful home with 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors, full finished basement, an office, separate laundry room, fenced backyard, and off-street parking.

For open house information, contact Melanie Voss, EXP Realty LLC at 913-441-6767

Copyright © 2022 Kansas Property Ads. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REBRKS-81882)

1818 Harvey Court, Colby, 67701

5 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,222 Square Feet | Built in 1966

-Fantastic Location in a Low Traffic area -Open Green Belt behind home offering Great Kansas Sunsets viewing off upper deck -Lots of newer updates throughout home: including, paint, floor covering, and more -Sky Walk from upper deck to detached garage and finished loft area over garage (26'x32" detached) -Attached two car garage -Fenced rear yard -Lower deck with easy access off family area -Powder bath on main floor -Inviting and spacious entry way -Newer front porch (minimal maintenance) -Lots of windows and natural light -Formal dining room -Fireplace in family room.Family room open to kitchen -Two Laundry area (one in upper level and one in basement) -Very sharp kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets -Master Bedroom, is huge with incredible closet space and easy access to the upper deck. -Room on upper level could be a child's room, but is a great office/den -Complete updated, remodeled bath on upper level -Detached garage has a finished loft/room over it, great guest quarters, craft room or man cave. 14'x 26' -Personal property included in it's "as is" condition: range, refrigerator, dishwasher, blinds, microwave

For open house information, contact Molly Oliver, BigIron Realty at 785-462-7653

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11031531)

695 North Chickamauga Avenue, Colby, 67701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $137,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,914 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Come take a tour of all this property offers! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, open concept kitchen/living area, updated windows, full basement, fenced backyard, and detached heated/cooled garage, all on a corner lot.

For open house information, contact Melanie Voss, EXP Realty LLC at 913-441-6767

Copyright © 2022 Kansas Property Ads. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REBRKS-81880)

