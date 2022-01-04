Homes for sale in Bellevue: New listings

(BELLEVUE, MI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Bellevue area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

142 Embury Drive, Battle Creek, 49014 3 Beds 2 Baths | $156,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,007 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Nicely renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home that has new flooring and paint throughout. New kitchen features butcher block counter tops and stainless steel appliances. New fixtures and vanities in bathrooms. Fenced in back yard. Nice and clean home come check this out! Seller is able to accommodate same day showings.

28 Franklin Street, Battle Creek, 49017 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,769 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Welcome Home! Newer built three bedroom, two bath home offering 1769 finished square feet of living area with more options in the ready to be finished lower level. This home has been very well maintained and checks all the boxes. This fabulous two story home is move in ready with no expense spared. It is amazingly energy efficient. The kitchen is a cook's dream with granite countertops, high end cabinets, a wraparound island and stainless appliances. The living room features vaulted ceilings and is open to the dining area and the kitchen. Main floor master and laundry. The basement has an egress window and is studded for a 4th bedroom, family room and bathroom.Outside the new owners will enjoy the Great front porch, concrete driveway, fire pit, oversized garage, new gutters and downspouts.

13723 Carefree Drive, Battle Creek, 49017 1 Bed 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Very nicely maintained cottage with amazing views of Mill Lake. Beautiful double lot includes 2 pole barns! There is a cement pad with power that was used to park a camper down by the water, with a storage shed. The 2nd lot is homesteaded, but last year's taxes may not reflect that. The 2 lots are being sold as one (seller does not wish to separate). The address for that lot is 13715 Carefree Dr.

9857 Nashville Highway, Vermontville, 49096 3 Beds 1 Bath | $156,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Priced below recent appraisal value! Your new home just hit the market and it is move in ready! Quite a few updates in the past few years include an above ground pool, deck, dog pen, lighting, water heater and reverse osmosis system to name a few! Three beds, one full bath, main floor laundry, attached two stall garage along with almost an acre and a half of property! Offers will be reviewed as they come in, call Jeff for a showing 616-856-6442

