Check out these homes for sale in New River now

New River, AZ

New River Daily
New River Daily
 2 days ago

(New River, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in New River. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2321 W Steed Ridge, Phoenix, 85085

4 Beds 3 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,896 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Spacious move-in ready 2,896 square foot, 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the booming North Phoenix/North Gateway area. Minutes from the 9,600 acre Phoenix Sonoran Preserve with miles of hiking trails and the future muti-billion dollar Taiwan Semiconductor plant. North/south exposure, soaring ceilings. Beautiful wood plantation shutters. Main floor has living room, formal dining area, a full guest bath and bedroom plus kitchen great room with view of private pool-sized back yard. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry in kitchen. Upstairs to oversized master bedroom retreat, loft with built in desks, 2 more bedrooms and a third full bath. Freshly painted interior, new carpet. Prewired for ethernet, prewired for sound in all rooms and surround sound in the family room. Shopping and restaurants are minutes away, easy freeway access, community parks, mountain views and walking paths nearby. Brand new carpet in the bedroom, living room and loft. All other rooms including the kitchen, walk-in pantry, family room, entry hall, all three full baths and laundry room have beautiful tile that has just been professionally cleaned to look like new again. Wood plantation shutters in all main rooms and wood blinds in the bedrooms. Appliances in the kitchen which include stainless steel gas range, side by side refrigerator, and dishwasher are GE Profile. House has been freshly painted inside and the exterior was painted in 2019.

02 N 10Th Way, Phoenix, 85086

6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,115,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,820 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Coming soon another beautiful home by NEXTGEN Builders: 6 BD, 4.5 BA, high quality semi-custom-built home, oversized 3 car garage. Corner lot on a little more than an acre. No HOA, oversized front door, 2x6 framed exterior, paver front sidewalk and 23' driveway apron, large kitchen island and quartz counter tops throughout. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Master bath has large entry shower with standalone tub and double sinks. 8' doors throughout. High ceilings, energy efficient spray foam insulation, post tension foundation, Pictures are from recently completed model home. Beautiful mountain views. Buyer to verify all facts and specs. Call for project completion date.

4804 E Sleepy Ranch Road, Cave Creek, 85331

3 Beds 2 Baths | $779,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,253 Square Feet | Built in 2003

DESERT RETREAT ON PRIVATE 1/4 ACRE IN GATED COMMUNITY! Great Room Floorplan Features 3 Bedrooms w/Split Master & Flex Room Used For Dining, Den Or Office. Interior Showcases Vaulted Ceilings, Two Tone Paint, Plantation Shutters, Travertine w/Mosaics & Wood Look Tile Flooring, Custom Stone Backsplashes & Inlays In Kitchen, Showers, Baths & View Windows Galore. Kitchen Boasts Hickory Cabinets, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar & Dine In Area. Entertain In Your Resort Backyard Under Your Gazebo w/Bar, Pool, Spa, Water Feature, Gas Firepit & Built In BBQ As You Take In The Sunset & Mt Views. Spacious 3 Car Garage Has Cabinets, Side Shed Storage, PLUS SOLAR!

39928 N 12Th Street, Phoenix, 85086

4 Beds 7 Baths | $1,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,745 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Stunning custom home nestled on an acre and surrounded by Phoenix mountain preserves with fabulous mountain and city light views. The private courtyards give optimal privacy and viewing. This home has been meticulously cared for and designed to satisfy the most discerning taste. Upon entering the double wrought iron entry doors you are greeted by extreme luxury. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with a gas cook-top, double convection ovens, warming drawer, walk-in panty, large island and custom cabinetry. The 4 bedroom 6.5 bathroom home has a split floor plan, all bedrooms have an ensuite and are all on the first floor. The 1,100 sqft. game room and media room also features a wet bar and half bathroom, nothing has been overlooked in this spectacular home. The resort style backyard is truly an entertainer's dream, showcasing a glorious salt water pool with water features, a relaxing spa (designated propane tank), dazzling fire bowls, and a large covered patio. You will have plenty of space in the 6 car garage large enough for an RV with a climate controlled workshop. This impeccable home has 10' and 12' ceilings, upgraded insulation in the interior walls and garage walls, and detailed interior architecture. The views from the balcony will WOW you.

