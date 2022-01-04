Check out these homes on the Stigler market now

(Stigler, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stigler will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

30548 S Fish Creek Road, Stigler, 74462 4 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,387 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful, brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home sitting on 4.75 acres in Stigler, Oklahoma! Have it all with this new build with over 2300 livable square feet! Stunning fireplace, with open concept living and kitchen, new septic and water well. There is tons of storage and a split bedroom layout for extra convenience and privacy. The 4.75 acres is cleared and additional land is available up to 130 acres - $2500/acre. Must see property!!

For open house information, contact Mycah Boyd, RE/MAX Champion Land at 918-552-9100

1305 Nw 10Th Street, Stigler, 74462 4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,101 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home on Stigler Golf Course facing Roye Park! This home has all the extras... inground pool, hot tub, fire pit, pergola, pool house/outdoor storage with beautiful landscaping. The home is over 3,000 sq. ft. with a open kitchen/living room/dining room area & also a large game room or other living area. All bedroom's are large in size & 3rd bathroom is Jack and Jill style. There are many closets for storage & a large pantry/laundry room. This property has it all!! Come See!

For open house information, contact Billy Greenwood, Jr., RE/MAX Champion Land at 918-552-9100

1509 E Old Military Road, Stigler, 74462 2 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,698 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on 1 full acre in Stigler, Oklahoma! Home is over 1600 sq/ft with a sun room, large laundry room, new gutters, & great floor plan. This property has a nice fenced in area with a cellar in the back yard & two car carport with professional sidewalks. Also included is a temperature controlled, fully insulated 24X48 workshop/garage. Located outside of city limits & 1/2 min to town! Great first home or investment property! Many great perks to owning this secluded property!

For open house information, contact Mycah Boyd, RE/MAX Champion Land at 918-552-9100

16050 95Th St, Webbers Falls, 74470 4 Beds 2 Baths | $675,000 | Mobile Home | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Completely secluded property on 22 acres. has 4-2 living quarters and is a fully functioning grow. Two fully equipped outbuildings equaling 2400 Sqft of inside grow with plenty of room for expanding outside. Shops are equipped with five 5-ton AC units and Solar Power to offset the 600 amps power bill. Has a stocked pond and water wells. This property is a must see. Will consider license transfer.

For open house information, contact Team Hubbs, Chuck Fawcett Realty FSM at 479-484-5588