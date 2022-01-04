ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

Take a look at these homes on the Philomath market now

Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Philomath, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Philomath will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGH4g_0dcWsIdU00

1620 College St, Philomath, 97370

3 Beds 1 Bath | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This home is filled with charm and character starting with amazing curb appeal and fabulous front porch! Large fenced backyard with new paved patio and walk leading to crushed rock parking area. Good sized rooms throughout including an indoor laundry and spacious full bathroom on main floor. Great downtown Philomath location close to OSU, Corvallis, Newport and easy to get to I-5.Many improvements over the past few years - new roof, siding, new beams and joists in crawlspace, and much more.

For open house information, contact JILL SHREVE, RE/MAX INTEGRITY ALBANY at 541-791-2000

Copyright © 2022 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-786411)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWsb4_0dcWsIdU00

2020 Se Debord St, Corvallis, 97333

3 Beds 1 Bath | $334,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,079 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Mini farm inside the city limits. Close to schools, shopping and bus. Half-acre property that is zoned for 3 units - potentially dividable - buyers to complete own due diligence. Property has multiple fruit trees, grapes and space to have a wonderful garden. Plenty of space for work or learn from home opportunities. Great for investor or owner occupied. All interested parties must be accompanied by real estate agent when touring property exterior. Make all offers contingent on viewing the interior.

For open house information, contact SHARON DAVIS, RE/MAX INTEGRITY CORVALLIS BRANCH at 541-766-2000

Copyright © 2022 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-772141)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUyef_0dcWsIdU00

2808 Nw Arnold Wy, Corvallis, 97370

6 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,701 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Large rental home close to Oregon State University. There are six bedrooms and two bathrooms. The zoning is RS 5. The house is 1,701 sf and was built in 1918. Property taxes are $3,155.90 (2020-2021). The home is currently leased for $3,100.00 per month. Tenants pay all utilities.

For open house information, contact GARY SMITH, INVESTMENT REALTY, INC. at 541-752-4749

Copyright © 2022 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-784636)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8kkj_0dcWsIdU00

4364 Nw Jon Pl, Corvallis, 97330

4 Beds 3 Baths | $679,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,849 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Fantastic 4 beds/3 full bath home w/ newer FINISHED living quarters on lower (was rented @ $1350/month) w/ 1 bed, full bath, family room, kitchen, laundry, gas fireplace & private entrance! Main living w/ vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace & kitchen w/ cooktop island, lots of cabinets/counter space & slider to deck. Formal dining room. MORE features: Add'l oversized back deck to enjoy & entertain, workshop in garage, room for RV parking & A/C.

For open house information, contact DAN HARDY, HARDY PROPERTIES at 503-332-8905

Copyright © 2022 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-781766)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Philomath, OR
Business
City
Philomath, OR
Local
Oregon Business
City
Corvallis, OR
Philomath, OR
Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Davis
Person
Dan Hardy
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Philomath Dispatch

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath, OR
48
Followers
375
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philomath Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy