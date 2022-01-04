Take a look at these homes on the Philomath market now

(Philomath, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Philomath will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1620 College St, Philomath, 97370 3 Beds 1 Bath | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This home is filled with charm and character starting with amazing curb appeal and fabulous front porch! Large fenced backyard with new paved patio and walk leading to crushed rock parking area. Good sized rooms throughout including an indoor laundry and spacious full bathroom on main floor. Great downtown Philomath location close to OSU, Corvallis, Newport and easy to get to I-5.Many improvements over the past few years - new roof, siding, new beams and joists in crawlspace, and much more.

2020 Se Debord St, Corvallis, 97333 3 Beds 1 Bath | $334,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,079 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Mini farm inside the city limits. Close to schools, shopping and bus. Half-acre property that is zoned for 3 units - potentially dividable - buyers to complete own due diligence. Property has multiple fruit trees, grapes and space to have a wonderful garden. Plenty of space for work or learn from home opportunities. Great for investor or owner occupied. All interested parties must be accompanied by real estate agent when touring property exterior. Make all offers contingent on viewing the interior.

2808 Nw Arnold Wy, Corvallis, 97370 6 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,701 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Large rental home close to Oregon State University. There are six bedrooms and two bathrooms. The zoning is RS 5. The house is 1,701 sf and was built in 1918. Property taxes are $3,155.90 (2020-2021). The home is currently leased for $3,100.00 per month. Tenants pay all utilities.

4364 Nw Jon Pl, Corvallis, 97330 4 Beds 3 Baths | $679,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,849 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Fantastic 4 beds/3 full bath home w/ newer FINISHED living quarters on lower (was rented @ $1350/month) w/ 1 bed, full bath, family room, kitchen, laundry, gas fireplace & private entrance! Main living w/ vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace & kitchen w/ cooktop island, lots of cabinets/counter space & slider to deck. Formal dining room. MORE features: Add'l oversized back deck to enjoy & entertain, workshop in garage, room for RV parking & A/C.

