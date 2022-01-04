Check out these houses for sale in Franklin

(FRANKLIN, NH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Take a look at these Franklin listings:

439 Deer Meadow Road, Webster, 03303 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Newly renovated two bedroom ranch in the Pillsbury Lake Community. The kitchen has recently been updated with hickory cabinets, stainless steel appliances and modern ceramic tile flooring. The oversized living room is bright, airy and featured new laminate flooring. With temperatures cooling, stay warm with the wood stove that easily heats this home. You will also discover a large master bedroom, an oversized bathroom and another room that can be used as a sunroom or a formal dining area. There is also a detached garage which is perfect for storing your car with winter approaching. The association boat launch is conveniently located across the street. Enjoy fishing, boating, nearby snowmobile trails or entertain in your own large back yard. Easy commute to Concord or the Lakes Region with I 93 only 10 minutes away.

For open house information, contact Michael Gagne, HomeSmart First Choice Realty at 603-397-3640

6 & 8 Cottage Street, Boscawen, 03303 2 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,011 Square Feet | Built in 1840

Pristine Circa 1840 1.75 Story Cape in addition to a 1975 1-Story retail building located in prime location on a .74 acre corner lot! Be in the heart of this historic town and close to all the amenities! The main house has a spectacular updated kitchen with professional grade appliances, Sub Zero refrigerator, Wolf 5-burner gas cook top and wall oven, microwave, and Fisher Pakel 2-drawer dishwasher. Radiant floor, center island with seating, granite counter tops, under mount lighting and cathedral ceiling with exposed beams. Just off of the kitchen is a 3-season room with pine ceilings, flooring and wainscoting. Spacious formal dining room with slider to rear deck leading to fenced in area in the back yard. First floor full bath/laundry with tile flooring. Front to back living room features oak flooring, built-in bookcases and Mitsubishi mini split. Sit on the spacious 34’x8’ front Farmer’s porch or relax in the 4-season sunroom. The second floor has two spacious bedrooms which can easily be divided if needed. Remodeled bath with custom oversized tile shower, tile floor, antique vanity and granite counter top. The 1-Story detached dwelling is finished and heated and offers great versatility with endless possibilities! Natural gas, public sewer and water! Beautiful landscaped grounds with apple and peach trees. This property has been maintained with many improvements over the past 23 years by its current owners and is A MUST SEE!!! Showings begin 8/20.

For open house information, contact Heidi Walton, Walton Realty, LLC at 603-267-7292

30 & 29 Sunset Drive, Belmont, 03220 9 Beds 6 Baths | $1,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,035 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This Winnisquam waterfront property is perfect for the large family or the investor! There are 3 different homes on this level lot with a total of 9 Bedrooms, 5 baths and just over 4000 sq. ft. of living space. There is over 140 ft of frontage and 2 separate large docks. You also have your own boat launch which also allows for easy access into the very sandy waterfront. 2 of the homes have been completely renovated and remodeled and are finished and furnished with high end finishes and furniture! The other cottage is vintage and very cute! There is also a DES shore land permit in place to renovate the cottage that transfers with the property! Sit on your deck or by your outdoor fire pit and enjoy the amazing sunsets. Ideally located with shopping and restaurants close by as well as only 10 minutes from the Tilton outlet malls Rt 93! There are also 2 two car garages as well as plenty of additional parking on site! This property checks all the boxes!!

For open house information, contact Scott Knowles, RE/MAX Bayside at 603-279-0079

489A Shaker Road, Northfield, 03276 3 Beds 2 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 2022

**NEW-TO BE BUILT** Three-bedroom two bath Ranch on 3.194 acres. **pictures and floor plans are a facsimile, some changes will be made**The kitchen, dining and living room are open concept with cathedral ceilings. Granite counter tops, shaker style cabinets, soft close doors/drawers and kitchen island and pantry. Spacious Dining room. Living room with glass sliders to your back deck overlooking your private back yard. Master Bedroom with 3/4 bath and walk-in closet. First floor laundry room. Two additional bedrooms and full bath. Two car attached garage with direct entry. Full basement for plenty of storage and bulkhead access. This home has a great floor plan and location! Just enough acreage, with a gently sloping/level back yard, perfect for entertaining or to simply enjoy. Home sits further back on the lot to enjoy the privacy while sitting out on your farmer's porch or enjoying your back deck. Located within minutes to I93 and all Lakes Region/Central NH amenities. Don't miss this opportunity! Estimated completion September 2022.

For open house information, contact Jan Wickens, Bean Group / Franklin at 800-450-7784