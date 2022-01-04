Take a look at these homes on the market in Marion

(Marion, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marion. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1325 Goodsprings Road, Fredonia, 42411 3 Beds 2 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

INCOME PRODUCING PROPERTY! 140 stunning acres for hunting, farming & romping plus 30' X 60' shop/garage w/living quarters & lg covered front deck. The 3 bdrm, 2 bath home was built in 2009 (one owner) w/4 car garage in walk-out basement & unfinished area w/high ceilings (could add extra bdrms or more living space). You'll enjoy the views, the peacefulness & the herds of deer when you step out onto your covered front porch or relax out on the huge covered back deck...great for cookouts. Split floor plan, spacious living rm, lg kitchen features ample custom cabinets & countertops galore, pantry, coffee station & stainless steel appliances. Master suite has walk-in closet, soaking tub plus walk-in shower, Lg laundry/storage rm & so much more!

19 State Route 855 S., Marion, 42064 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in None

Here is the perfect mini farm for animal lovers. This three bedroom 2 bath singlewide sits on 10 acres with electric fence and gates. Perfect spot in the country for privacy and country living. There is a 24x32 pole barn with an extra 12x32 attached storage room. At approximately 1150 square feet you can have a work space, storage and barn for animals. It has concrete flooring and double slide garage doors. Don't miss out on this one with a small tract of land which is hard to come by. Corral pen does not convey. All cattle gates can stay if you want them.

