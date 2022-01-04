Top homes for sale in Yoder

(Yoder, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Yoder. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1331 County Road R, Rush, 80833 1 Bed 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 288 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Amazing Tiny House on a not so tiny Lot. Welcome to your 40 acre slice of heaven. Nicely fenced on three sides, this property is situated at the end of a private drive and offers a beautiful Pikes Peak view! This adorable new tiny home type structure is perfect to stay/live in as you build your dream home or could be the perfect get away cabin. Existing well and septic already in place with electric nearby. Additional outbuilding is wired for 110 and 220. Trees have been planted on the north side and a drip system is already in place. This truly is an adorable cabin, an amazing lot and incredible opportunity. The Sellers have 8 solar panels and 8 batteries and an inverter that will be sold with the property, however they haven't been operated in a few years so the Seller makes no claim as to their viability. They have been running the house on a generator as a source of Power. This property is not connected to the power grid so setting up a generator or solar array is a must. Also, the semi truck trailer seen in the pictures has since been removed from the property.

For open house information, contact Daniel Pitrone, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 719-445-0234

1808 S County Road, Rush, 80833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Lovely property located on 40 acres with a phenomenal view of the entire front range. Only 50 minutes to Colorado Springs. Tied down double wide featuring vinyl plank flooring, kitchen with tons of cabinet storage, island, tile countertop, gas range. Eating area off kitchen and additional dining area in the great room. Master suite with adjoining bath, walk-in tiled shower with bench, double closet, double sinks. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Laundry area. Entryway/sunroom 12 x 11. Tied down to a permanent foundation. Ready for move-in! 2-Story barn with a game room located on the upper level. The game room includes a gas FP, hockey, and pool tables included! The barn can be used for livestock shelter/stalls or easily convert into a huge garage/workshop or indoor grow. 40 acres included with well. 1 car detached garage. Corrals. Additional 40 acres are available for an additional cost. Excellent opportunity!!

For open house information, contact Joyce V Covington, 00085201-Cornelia Covington & Asso/MB at 719-201-8985

33430 Truckton Road, Yoder, 80864 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,640 Square Feet | Built in 1990

It is the largest stick built home within a 25-mile radius, with approximately 2640 square feet of space for a large family or the person that just likes their space. The home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a two-car detached garage. Two of the bedrooms even have their own private office attached, perfect for the work from home individual or the serious crafter. The parcel of land totals 40 acres with endless potential, for ranching, farming or just ample privacy. The homeowner was working diligently to make this his dream home but unfortunately must now relocate as soon as possible. The home includes many renovations and upgrades that include: Fully updated plumbing and electrical, Home security system and cameras, New flooring throughout home, New oversized whirlpool tub in master bathroom, All new smart appliances, All new paint throughout home, All new rock placed around base of home, Custom wall mounted AC units in 3 rooms. The difficult and pricey upgrades and renovations are out of the way, all that is left for the new lucky owner is to add some finishing touches and make the home your own. Assessors’ appraisal of the home is well over asking price, and the Town of Ellicott is close by for current and future amenities. Don’t miss out on your chance to own a large house with a sizable piece of land for a reasonable price. Pricing is the same as most modular homes in the area and a great investment.****Back on the market through no fault of the seller****

For open house information, contact Brent Mahagan ABR MRP, 00004382-Exp Realty LLC at 888-440-2724