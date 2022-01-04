House-hunt Council: What’s on the market

(COUNCIL, NC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Council area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Council listings:

300 Scout Lane, Elizabethtown, 28337 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Wow!! This beautiful 3 Bedroom and 1 Bath located in the beautiful town of Elizabethtown. This would be a great First time home buyer or someone looking to downsize. The main living areas and bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors and very spacious rooms. Enjoy family time Grilling out on the spacious back deck. Call Today!!

For open house information, contact Ricky W Harrelson, J. Ray Realty, LLC at 910-642-8111

1084 White Lake Drive, Elizabethtown, 28337 3 Beds 2 Baths | $193,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Honey stop the Van! There's a home for sale in White Lake! Check out this large 3 bedroom home in the much sought after vacation community of White Lake, NC with its own water views. Want to get away from the hustle and bustle in the house? There is an additional building in the rear with a full bathroom and enough room for a bed and dresser! Even thought this home does not have its own private dock, there is a public dock close by. Not to mention the Pavilion surrounded by shops and restaurants for all your summertime fun! This home offers brand new LVT flooring throughout the living area and new carpet in the bedrooms. All new appliances in the kitchen, along with beautiful countertops. Brand New HVAC, all new electrical and all brand new windows in the entire house. Check out that fireplace.! On those cool nights, you can enjoy a cozy fire after being on the lake all day! Don't miss out on this opportunity to own this beautiful property, whether it is for your primary home or even an Airbnb and make a couple bucks! Make your appointment today, this beauty wont last long!

For open house information, contact Trisha Dean, Realty ONE Group Affinity at 910-378-7737