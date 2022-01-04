Check out these homes for sale in Stanfield now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanfield, AZ

 2 days ago

(Stanfield, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Stanfield. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

42061 W Rummy Road, Maricopa, 85138

3 Beds 4 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,143 Square Feet | Built in 2008

A perfect combination of elegance & comfort, this highly upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a full guest casita gives this home a total of 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus den/office and is situated on one of the largest lake lots on the waterfront. This south backyard has an extended covered patio, pergola and uncovered patios to enjoy sunrises and sunsets while listening to the water feature. Family room has a fireplace for chilly nights and is open to the kitchen with quartz counters w/ subway tile backsplash, 42'' staggered cabinets w/ wine rack, center island, gas cooktop and extra large pantry. Master suite has jetted tub, upgraded mirrors and vanity lights, walk-in shower, 2 large closets with and the bedroom with bay window overlooks the lake. The extended garage completes the home. This guard gated, lake community has 5 miles of walking paths, both indoor and outdoor pools, a 32,000 square foot village center with state of the art cardio and weight room plus an aerobics room designed with a high tech cushioned floor. Outdoor courts for tennis, pickle ball, basketball, bocce ball and horseshoes. Indoor activities include billiards, sewing , music, computers, arts, crafts and much more. What more could you want?

For open house information, contact Debra K Johnson, Cactus Mountain Properties, LLC at 480-688-8444

283 W Seaside Drive, Casa Grande, 85122

3 Beds 2 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,189 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Check out this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in Villago Community! Come inside to discover a newly upgraded interior, tile floor in high traffic areas, neutral palette, & huge windows bringing abundant natural light in. Entertain guests in the living area w/wood-look laminate floor. Unwind in the cozy family room seamlessly flowing to the kitchen offering a plethora of wood cabinets w/crown moulding, SS appliances, a pantry, granite counters, an island w/a breakfast bar, & backyard access by the dining area. This home also offers a den ideal for an office. Main bedroom features plush carpet, an ensuite w/dual sinks, a soaking tub, & a walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing afternoons in the expansive backyard w/a covered patio & trees. This property is waiting for you. Book a showing today!

For open house information, contact Daniel P Noma, Venture REI, LLC at 480-269-8499

1620 E Diego Drive, Casa Grande, 85122

4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,210 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Amazing two-story property with 4 beds & 2.5 baths is now on the market! This beauty features fantastic curb appeal w/a 3-car garage & RV gate. Discover dramatic soaring ceilings, custom palette, plantation shutters, & handsome wood-look tile floors. Formal living/dining room! Pass through the archway into a spacious & an open family room plus den and French doors leading to the patio. Stunning chef's kitchen features plenty of wood cabinets w/crown moulding, granite counters, recessed lighting, pantry, mosaic tile backsplash, & a center island w/breakfast bar. The loft is ideal for an office! Main retreat boasts a sitting area, an ensuite w/dual sinks, granite counter, & walk-in closet. Host fun gatherings in the wonderful backyard with a full-length covered patio and grass area with pergola deco, hot tub, & a delightful pool! A deal like this won't last. Book a showing today!

For open house information, contact David Zemla, Delex Realty at 602-316-3096

41248 W Cielo Lane, Maricopa, 85138

4 Beds 3 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,302 Square Feet | Built in 2006

GORGEOUSLY REMODELED and being SOLD by the ORIGINAL OWNERS, this property is like a BRAND-NEW HOME, having 3 FULL BATHS (one downstairs), 3 LARGE BEDROOMS + (DEN downstairs) and is HIGHLY UPGRADED with a N/S Exposure. The NEW, White PLANTATION SHUTTERS ($9,000 IN 2021), three TOTALLY GUTTED & REMODELED BATHROOMS, NEW CARPETING (this month), Ground Floor is all New PORCELAIN SLATE- TILE, INTERIOR TWO-TONE PAINT (2020), STAINLESS APPLIANCES, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW WATER SOFTENER, FRONT PAVER WALKWAY, RING DOORBELL, NEW EXTERIOR U/V SHADE SCREENS, ONE NEW A/C (2021), NEW WATER HEATER (2021) and OWNED SOLAR SYSTEM are just the beginning. This PRISTINE, WELL-MAINTAINED HOME has many Custom finishes and High-Grade Amenities including the Professionally Refinished Kitchen Cabinetry, the Chef's Island with Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Travertine Backsplash, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, Upgraded Fans, Designer Lighting, Recessed Can-Lighting, CUSTOM WOOD STAIR-WELL RAILING and New 5" Baseboards. Add to that: Dramatic 20 Foot Vaulted & 9 Foot Flat Ceilings and High Custom Niches that create a Custom Lofty feel. Roomy Master Bedroom and a Large Walk-In Closet make for a special adult retreat. To finalize your DREAM HOME enjoy the large North Facing EXTENDED PATIO that looks onto a SPACIOUS BACKYARD with Sparkling 7-Year-Old, Professionally- Maintained Play Pool complete with WATERFALL, SUNBATHING STEP & VARIABLE SPEED PUMP shaded by Full-Grown FRUIT TREES and secured by a STURDY BLOCK WALL. Automatic Garage Door Opener and Garage Keypad top the List. Located in the highly sought-after Glennwilde Master Planned Community w/ 2 Aquatic Centers (1 of the 2 Pools is Heated), nearby Parks w/ Basketball Courts, Football, Soccer and Baseball Fields and even a LAKE & FISHING PARK. Walking distance to many award-winning schools including Heritage Academy & Legacy Traditional. Close to Frys, Sprouts and Bashas. Come Fall in Love with this AMAZING Property. Don't hesitate: this once-in-a lifetime Home is PRISTINE & MOVE-IN-READY and waiting for YOU!!!

For open house information, contact Brooke Zandt, Realty ONE Group at 888-461-0101

