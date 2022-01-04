ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, VA

House-hunt Monterey: What’s on the market

 2 days ago

(MONTEREY, VA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Monterey area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Monterey area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34d6GC_0dcWqhR700

75 E East Main St, Monterey, 24465

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1934

A country charmer in Town. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath farm house is located in the heart of Town. Walk to all the amenities such as public swimming, library, restaurants, convenience store, and enjoy visiting you friends on the one mile walking path all in town.

For open house information, contact RICHARD SHAMROCK, UNITED COUNTRY SHAMROCK & STEPHENSON at 540-468-3370

Copyright © 2022 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-621589)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ARcic_0dcWqhR700

2414 Bull Pasture River Rd, Mc Dowell, 24458

4 Beds 4 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1930

7 ACRES WITH OUTBUILDINGS, POND, DAVIS RUN A YEAR ROUND STREAM. ROAD TO NEIGHBORING PROPERTY CROSSES SOUTHERN PART OF PROPERTY. ALL OUTBUILDINGS NEED WORK, GARAGE NEEDS WORK, HOUSE HAS CRAFTMAN MILL WORK, FLOORING, LARGE ROOM SIZES. SECOND FLOOR HAS BACK STEPS, CLOSED IN PORCH MIGHT WORK WELL FOR HOME SCHOOLING

For open house information, contact RICHARD SHAMROCK, UNITED COUNTRY SHAMROCK & STEPHENSON at 540-468-3370

Copyright © 2022 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-624748)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GReuX_0dcWqhR700

1211 Pines Rd, Monterey, 24465

3 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This property is located in gorgeous and well/sought after Highland County. This home was completely remodeled in 2017, including new windows, new drywall, flooring, fixtures, wiring, bath, appliances, water filtration system, and cabinets. This is 6.05 acres of beautiful property, containing a field, hill, trees, and a rare fresh water spring running through the property, this listing will not last long. On the left side of the house a nice side yard for playing ball, garden space, and a he/she shed perfect for those side projects. Also there is a concrete slab perfect and ready to erect a garage, workshop or business area. On the right side of the house there is a gazebo, near the fresh water spring, which contains a small built in pool area, perfect for relaxing in the summertime. The spring runs all year. The spring runs downstream through the property, leading to natural deeded spring heads, generating endless fresh water. Behind the house there is a small novelty pond area. Also behind the house is a climbing hill that leads to nice trees and an upper landing that lends well to tent camping. Beyond the stream is a nice field, that could be used as another building site, or farming/agriculture.

For open house information, contact WILLIAM BRATTON, CLARKSON & WALLACE REAL ESTATE - MONTEREY at 540-468-1500

Copyright © 2022 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-623788)

