Payson, AZ

Take a look at these homes for sale in Payson

Payson Post
Payson Post
 2 days ago

(Payson, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Payson. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

408 E Phoenix Street, Payson, 85541

3 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,034 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This beautiful and classy Payson home has 3034sqft of living space, 3 bedrooms (with room downstairs for a 4th) 3 bathrooms and the most beautiful views of the Mogollon Rim from the living room, master bedroom and back deck. The layout is open and inviting with the kitchen, laundry room, garage, living room, master bedroom, a large guest bedroom and bathroom all on the first floor. The lower level has a huge living/game room area, office, a 3rd bedroom and bathroom and large storage closets. This home has Trex decking, newer exterior paint, Anderson custom windows, newer hot water heater with recirculating hot water, a split heat/ac system to save on utilities, built in cabinets and bench in the garage and so much more. The sellers have taken meticulous care of this home and it shows.

1515 W H Bar Ranch Road, Payson, 85541

4 Beds 6 Baths | $2,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,222 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Gorgeous high desert Santa Fe-style oasis with 360 degree views, bordering National Forest on 3 sides. Ideal as corporate or family retreat. Single level, open concept floor plan featuring inviting great room anchored by corner gaslog beehive fireplace, rich hand-hewn wood floors that continue into the gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets & SS appliances, quality granite counters & island buffet, walk-in pantry. This central gathering place extends out to the awesome covered patio & fully equipped outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, BBQ grill & several seating areas to sit & enjoy the sunset . Beautiful paver stone courtyard accented by a fireplace, vanishing edge pool, spa, water feature, firepit, garden area & courtyard bath with shower. Views of the Mazatzal mountains are spectacular!

302 N Mud Springs Road, Payson, 85541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Mobile Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Newly remodeled! Owner took everything down to the studs and rebuilt it all, including new studs! New windows, new drywall & texture, new wiring including a new panel, new ceiling fans and lighting, new switches and plugs, new bathroom fixtures. The roof was recoated. Features include wood stove for comfortable, cozy warmth. Granite Counters, new refrigerator, new dishwasher in a large country kitchen. Cool front deck to enjoy the pines. Two Storage sheds, plus lots of parking for toys and RV's. Right across from the Community College.

706 W Longhorn Road, Payson, 85541

2 Beds 3 Baths | $270,000 | Townhouse | 1,217 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Great Investment Property! Beautiful Chalet Style 2 Story Cabin Home in Payson AZ. NO HOA ! 2 BED (each with full bath and adjoining balcony) 2 1/2 BATH w/ HUGE Skylights and Wood Burning Fireplace, Cathedral and Vaulted Ceilings through out along w/ 3 Screened Arizona Rooms, 1 Car Garage w/ Mini Basketball Court, Shed, and Garden, Along w/ Rock Waterfall AND all ELECTRIC UTILITIES NO GAS! NEW Siding, Roof, Paint , Flooring, Bathrooms. ALSO Electric Furnace , AC/Heat PUMP and Water Heater 2020, NEW Granite countertop/sink and cabinets in bathrooms, and New Marble Countertops in kitchen. Close to Water Wheel, and a short drive to Christopher Creek, Apache, Roosevelt and Saguaro lake, Show Low, Verde River, Flagstaff, Salt River. Property Taxes are approx. $724 per year

