Take a look at these homes for sale in East Liverpool

250 252 West Washington St, Lisbon, 44432 5 Beds 3 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,614 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Grand Home in the Heart of Lisbon with so much Space and Move in NOW.. Professionally cleaned Carpeting in many rooms over Hardwood Floors to match the Beautiful Original Wide Woodwork bordering doorways and floors. So much Storage and Builtins and Bedrooms-5 and Possible Bathrooms 2 1/2 with other Bonus rooms(Total 13 Rooms) and presently a Full Kitchen. All rooms are spacious showing off Great lighting and large windows. This home is fully insulated completely of all walls that makes the utility costs low. Find Relaxation on the Front-Fully covered Porch or in the Level Backyard that attaches to a 2 1/2 Car (newly built) Garage. Location is close to Restaurants, Stores, Library and more. House use to be a Duplex and Add a few items back to the house- Presently has Separate Electric/ Gas/ Water.

197 Glenwood Ave, East Palestine, 44413 3 Beds 1 Bath | $87,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1930

East Palestine, OH - If you've been looking for a spacious move in ready 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, you've found it! Once inside this lovely home you will notice the beautiful woodwork including room dividers with stately pillars, wood doors, baseboards, trim and wainscoting. The first floor boasts a bright and beautiful enclosed front porch, large foyer, living room, spacious dining room, eat in kitchen and the convenience of a rear mudroom. The second floor is where you will find three roomy bedrooms, hallway closet and the bathroom with built in cabinet and drawers. The unfinished walk up would allow you to design and add additional living space to this charming home. Currently the laundry is located in the kitchen but could be relocated in the basement. This home is located within the village limits on a secluded street, sits on a 240 deep lot and offers a detached 20 x 18 garage. 2008 Updates included: siding, windows, roof and electric service. 2015 the hot water tank was installed. East Palestine is located south of Youngtown, OH between Pittsburgh, PA and Cleveland, OH. It is approximately a 40 minute drive to the Pittsburgh airport, one hour to Pittsburgh, and within a 30 minute drive to Youngstown, OH.

849 Louise, East Liverpool, 43920 3 Beds 1 Bath | $137,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,586 Square Feet | Built in 1907

this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, well-maintained ranch has so much to love! The spacious, living room, kitchen, and bathroom are all conveniently located on one level. Also included is 1st floor laundry.Some newer features in the home includes rewired electric, furnace and hot water tank.

9255 St. Rt. 45, Lisbon, 44432 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 848 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Move in ready, two bedroom, one bath, located just outside of town in Lisbon. This cozy little home would be perfect for a small family or a first time home buyer. It's been shown a tremendous amount of love the past couple of years. Walk in to a freshly remodeled kitchen that was just finished up in the summer of this year. The newly remodeled bathroom was done in 2020 and the whole house was given a coat of fresh paint. Downspouts and drains were added in 2019, as well as a pressure tank for the well. The drive way was recently fixed as well, so use it to come check this home out before it's gone.

