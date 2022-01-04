Take a look at these homes for sale in Brookhaven

(Brookhaven, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brookhaven will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1929 Hwy 550, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Located minutes from town and seconds from school, this three bedroom two bath house sits comfortably on two acres for that person looking to buy in the Loyd Star community.

507 W Minnesota Street, Brookhaven, 39602 4 Beds 3 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Perfect home in a desirable location in the heart of Brookhaven! This four bedroom, three bath home has lots of room to grow. The den is spacious with a fireplace and doors that lead to the backyard with the huge new deck, perfect for summer entertaining! The spacious kitchen has an electric cooktop, butcher block countertops and Chicago style brick floors. There is a huge island that can store so many kitchen accessories! The bedrooms are a good size and each bathroom is larger than your standard bathroom. There is a large 2 story shop also in the back yard, adding tons of storage/play areas.

124 East Chippewa, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Apartment | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Good Investment opportunity or owner occupant. Modest sized house with garage apartment in walking distance to downtown and the courthouse.Hous e is 3 Bedroom l bath and garage apartment is two bedroom one bath with kitchen and iuving area. . Bring your best offer for this fixer upper.

1925 Lyndie Trl Nw, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Mobile Home | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Come take a look at this 2007 Manufactured home on 2.31+/- acres in Loyd Star School District. This home has been well kept inside and out. Just inside you will find an open floor plan with two large spacious living and dining areas, an eat-in kitchen and wood floors throughout. The master provides his and hers closets while the second living area provides a gas fireplace. This home has fresh paint, sheetrock throughout, a nice back patio for entertaining and a metal carport with workshop attached. The roof is less than 2 years old. Schedule your private viewing today.

