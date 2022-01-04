Check out these Athens homes on the market

(Athens, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Athens. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

9201 State Highway 19 S, Athens, 75751 4 Beds 7 Baths | $1,845,000 | Farm | 5,986 Square Feet | Built in 1998

SUMMER HILL FARM is a Showplace just South of Athens.The large home is built to please with 5,986 sf. Big views from the Stately Main Home sitting atop the Hill centered on 63.568 acres of scattered trees, beautiful pastures, 11,200 ft of pipe fence dress up the 3 entrances into this one of a kind offering. The main house has 4 large br suites (incl. master), 4.5 baths. Formal living, formal dining, large den, 2 wood burning fireplaces, impressive office, fabulous kitchen. There is a constant level 2.5 ac lake. Concrete roads thru the property. Large metal barn can house an RV, travel trailer or bus, 3 large bays. A guest-caretakers home of 3-3-2. Additional metal storage building for livestock with 3 bays.

13836 Rock Springs, Malakoff, 75148 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This Beautiful new construction home sits on an acre on a Lovely interior lake mere yards from Cedar Creek Lake. It has a nice large master bedroom downstairs and 2 more bedrooms upstairs. The Living area is open with high ceilings and massive windows that face Lake Andrew. A must see property!

153 Pecan Circle, Athens, 75751 3 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 1966

THIS 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH IS A RARE FIND FOR ONLY $90,000! THE HOME HAS CUTE FARMHOUSE DCOR. NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS AND HALLWAY, VINYL WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AND KITCHEN, NICE SIZED, UTILITY ROOM, LARGE LOT WITH SHADE TREES, CARPORT, STORAGE BLDG. THIS IS A GEM, WITH A LITTLE PAINT IT COULD BE A DOLLHOUSE.

406 Pine Lane, Athens, 75751 3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,473 Square Feet | Built in None

Simply stunning and well planned combining elegance, quality, and location to create an unforgettable living experience. This three bedroom, two and a half bath floorplan provides two living spaces and playroom. Offering the most in comfort and lifestyle. Click virtual tour for information brochure.

