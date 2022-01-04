Take a look at these homes on the Augusta market now

(Augusta, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Augusta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

810 Quaint Parish Circle, Graniteville, 29829 3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,420 | Townhouse | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in None

Low maintenance and spacious, this incredible three-bedroom townhome design is built for today's lifestyles. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected. Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. The island kitchen allows for bar stool seating and opens to the family room and a casual dining area. Cabinet color options include gray, white and espresso. Upstairs offers a private bedroom suite with spa-like bath plus gracious secondary bedrooms with lots of closet space and laundry. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home.

For open house information, contact The Parish at Flat Rock D.R. Horton - Augusta

2240 Boykin Road, Augusta, 30906 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,433 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Welcome to Hephzibah, GA! Adorable home in the heart of Dallas Heights Subdivision. This well maintained two story, New Architectural Roof Shingles, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a guest house, 20 X 40 Gunite Pool, New HVAC Unit, hardwood, tile, vinyl floors throughout the first level, formal dining room and kitchen. It has a large game room, stylish kitchen with granite counter tops, cabinets, and appliances. The owner's suite and the remaining bedrooms are located upstairs. The guest House is approximately 960 SQFT built in 1988 (The space is not included in the main dwelling). This move-in ready home is conveniently located close to Fort Gordon, shopping, dining, schools, hospital, interstate, and much more.

For open house information, contact JAMES PAUL, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY AUGUSTA PARTNERS at 706-868-3772

3408 Charing Cross Court, Augusta, 30906 3 Beds 1 Bath | $1,200 | Single Family Residence | 1,378 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Open Floor-plan! 3 bedroom 1 bath located in Georgetown. Tile floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathrooms, ceiling fans in all bedrooms! Call today for more information!

For open house information, contact JOEL WEATHERSBEE, SHERMAN & HEMSTREET REAL ESTATE at 706-722-8334

709 Pintail Drive, Aiken, 29803 5 Beds 5 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,120 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Wonderful 5 bed/5 bath property with 7.11 acres and a picturesque pool with a backdrop of trees and privacy. The great room has soaring ceilings and a wood burning fireplace flanked with large windows. The kitchen opens to the covered porch and offers an island, large pantry, stainless appliances & gas cooktop, the keeping room or breakfast room to enjoy your morning coffee? There's a handsome office just off the kitchen that could also be used as a formal dining room. Main floor master features a walk-in tiled shower, hardwood floor and a walk-in closet. Two additional guest rooms on share a full bathroom with a dual vanity. There are two huge en-suites upstairs and an additional space currently used as an office. Home offers an attached 3 car garage, playhouse and well house. Riding trails, high speed internet and natural gas. Close to downtown and shopping.

For open house information, contact Kim Cooper, Meybohm Real Estate at 803-648-7653