Dyersburg, TN

Top homes for sale in Dyersburg

Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 2 days ago

(Dyersburg, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dyersburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZkEcM_0dcWlpmy00

426 Fowlkes, Dyersburg, 38024

2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1942

2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the heart of Dyersburg, TN. This home features Hardwood Floors, Gated Driveway, Large Backyard and so much more! Don't let this one get away call today!!

For open house information, contact Scott Beasley, Southern LifeStyle Properties at 731-613-2354

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkoNg_0dcWlpmy00

50 Charleston St, Dyersburg, 38024

4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction in Cobblestone Village!! Dyersburg's Newest Subdivision. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath open floorplan with an awesome back porch. Customize your new home today. Call Hunter for details. 731-445-9998

For open house information, contact Hunter Newbill, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLXKD_0dcWlpmy00

202 Johnson, Newbern, 38059

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1929

The price is right, come on down and take a look at this home. You will love this cozy place.The enclosed front porch offers a great place to relax. It has plenty of windows that lets the sun shine in. There is a large deck out back to enjoy those lazy afternoons grilling with your friends. It also offer a spacious back yard. At this price this home won't last long. Give me a call: Lisa Kisling 731-676-5505

For open house information, contact Lisa Kisling, Pritchard Realty at 731-784-5555

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDsdV_0dcWlpmy00

534 Sugg, Dyersburg, 38024

3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1928

This 3 bedroom home has been beautifully updated while keeping it's original charm. New paint and flooring throughout. Spacious living room with built-ins opens to lovely dining room. Updated kitchen with all new appliances. Partial basement offer lots of extra storage. New roof, fenced back yard and covered parking behind house. This home is move in ready and just waiting for you. Call Yvonne Terry for a showing.731-445-8397

For open house information, contact Yvonne Terry, First Southern Real Estate at 731-285-3233

ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

