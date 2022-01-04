Take a look at these homes on the Santa Rosa market now

(Santa Rosa, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Rosa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

4823 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, 95404 5 Beds 5 Baths | $2,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 1892

Incredible, unforgettable, and stunning 3 home compound on 7+ meadows-style acres of Sonoma County's most coveted and picturesque land. The main home features 3 bed & 2.5 bath, and attached 1 bed, 1 bath guest suite. The main home has so much character that you are transported in time, however enjoying the comfort of today. The separate guest cottage has a rustic motif with beautiful wood accents for this 1 bed, 1 bath, with a large second story loft space. It is the perfect cozy cottage. The main barn is comprised of 3 finished rooms downstairs as well as a large garage, ideal for RV/boat or workshop. The expansive home gym is found in the back of the first floor, while the spacious second floor is ready for your imagination. The historic wood barn creates a bucolic feel and is the perfect backdrop for the acres of landscaped and manicured land with enchanting trees and a creek that are almost too beautiful to describe. Live in luxury on one of Santa Rosa's most beautiful properties.

532 Spruce Street, Santa Rosa, 95407 2 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Townhouse | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Fantastic PUD in Santa Rosa's gated community of Casa Del Sol. This 1210sf unit has 2 primary suites, a single car garage with new belt drive opener, exterior entry pad and interior access. There is a new 9ft, 3 panel slider in the living room. Other updates also include a new heater and laminate flooring in living room and new flooring in bathrooms. There's even inside laundry! This unit is conveniently located to the community clubhouse, pool and gym. All centrally located to shopping, freeway access and restaurants.

2314 Squire Lane, Santa Rosa, 95404 2 Beds 2 Baths | $119,500 | Mobile Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Open floor plan and spacious 2 bed / 2 bath manufactured home in established senior community. Large private backyard with storage shed. Located within walking distance of prime retail and easy access to freeway.

646 Wright Street, Santa Rosa, 95404 1 Bed 1 Bath | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 788 Square Feet | Built in 1932

This Homepath property is a nice 1 bedroom cottage; Living Room has hardwood floors, gas wall heater and brick fireplace; bedroom has double glass door enter and hardwood floors; bath with shower stall; kitchen and dining area are just off the Living Room with tile floor and wood cabinets; bonus room to the rear also has the laundry area. Rear fenced yard has nice sized storage shed.

