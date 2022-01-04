Homes for sale in Laredo: New listings
(LAREDO, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.
Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Check out these listings from around the Laredo area:
5902 Springfield is on the market!!! 4/2 with enclosed garage, tile floors throughout, and a huge backyard are some of the features you will find here. 3 yr old roof, 3 yr old HVAC provides for some trouble free home ownership from the get go. Access to main streets and thoroughfares, close proximity to shopping and schools for the homeowner looking for these hard to find amenities. Perfect for those backyard gatherings we all live for. Where's your offer? Bring it in now or call for a private showing.
Spacious starter home. 3 bedrooms, office , 2 complete bathrooms and a great room. Storage room in the backyard. Home has stand up access below the pier & beam area of home. Area is used for access to A/C unit and ducts as well as storage. Great for starting families or an investment opportunity.
Beautiful well maintained home featuring 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. This home has a beautiful palapa that is perfect for entertaining. The Palapa also has an additional half bath outside making the total two half baths. Schedule your showings
Centralized location, Great Investor opportunity, rental units which are already rented out.
