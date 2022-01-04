Urban home ownership in Salem? These condos are on the market

(SALEM, OR) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Salem condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Salem, pulled from our classifieds:

1127 Pawnee Cl Se, Salem, 97306 3 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Condominium | 2,620 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Beautiful home in desirable KoosKoosKee! There is more than meets the eye with this 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom condo. This home features stainless steel appliances, ample storage, and built-in eating nook in the kitchen. The spacious living room boasts large windows and a gas fireplace with an elegant mantle. The large en suite has a dual vanity, walk-in shower, and a roomy walk-in closet. Additional bedroom and full bathroom down the hall. Upstairs there is a family room, additional bedroom, and full bathroom.

3862 Auburn Rd Ne, Salem, 97301 2 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Condominium | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Beautifully updated 2 bed / 1.5 bath Condo in a gated community with all brand-new SS appliances, flooring, HVAC system, plus washer/dryer hookups. High ceilings and large windows allow for natural light. Gas fireplace in living room and slider doors to private deck. The garage is directly connected to the condo. Private pool for community. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and I-5 access.

3408 Gulfport St Ne, Salem, 97305 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Condominium | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Don't miss this opportunity to live large in NE Salem for a great price! Perfect for a first-time buyer or a downsizer! This condo boasts 3 full bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms along with a fenced yard and a garage. Updates include: roof & gutters 2014, new AC in 2020, new windows in 2017, new vinyl flooring in 2021. HOA covers exterior maintenance, insurance, maintenance of the grounds, management, water and sewer.

3868 Auburn #10 Rd Ne, Salem, 97301 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Condominium | 1,086 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome home to this fabulous gated community! Cute and updated corner unit is ready and waiting for you. Beautiful vaulted ceilings with one enclosed bedroom and other loft style. Attached garage with plenty of space for storage and unique fold down work table. Light and bright living room has sliding door to your own private, quaint back patio. HOA is $210 a month and covers swimming pool, club house, water and sewer. Close to shopping and freeway. A must visit!

