On the hunt for a home in Spokane? These houses are on the market

(Spokane, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Spokane will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1417 E Broad, Spokane, 99207 0 Bed 0 Bath | $314,000 | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Remodeled gem. This incredible low-maintenance duplex is a great investment for any stage investor. Units have been perpetually rented until current updating was complete. Both units now have brand new carpet, paint & window treatments. The move-in ready units are open floor plans with large kitchens, ample storage, dining rooms, and living room with oodles of natural light. The duplex has a 5 year old architectural comp roof and new exterior paint in 2020. Each unit separately metered. Fenced backyard and 2 storage sheds included. W/D hookups in each unit. 1 unit going into lease agreement for $1100 - could be time for "owner occupied" on 2nd unit if you HURRY!

3427 W Longfellow, Spokane, 99205 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,317 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Enjoy one level living in this charming 3bed/2bath home on fully fenced corner lot. This unique property boasts newer flooring, vinyl windows, updated master bath, custom walk in closet, built in murphy bed for guests and beautiful gardens/raised beds with irrigation. The oversized 2 car garage has space for a workshop, pull down access for storage and is insulated/drywalled. The home is wired for a generator, automatic fans in the attic and newer leaf guard gutters with transferable warranty. This well maintained, move-in ready home is a must see. Welcome Home!

1428 W Toni Rae, Spokane, 99218 5 Beds 3 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,516 Square Feet | Built in 1965

No Steps Daylight Rancher in INCREDIBLE Northwest Spokane! Nestled in the trees is this classic 5+ bedroom home, with 4 MAIN FLOOR Bedrooms - 2 1/2 bathrooms, Oversized Deck, Newer Roof, Newer Gas Heat & Central A/C! You won't be disappointed in this HUGE 4516 square foot home that rests on an oversized hillside lot in one of the most sought after areas of Spokane. Need a workshop for the busy husband? How about an arts and crafts room? In addition to a potential 6th bedroom downstairs, this home also boasts an immense amount of storage space, HUGE downstairs family room in the daylight basement and more! Total Main Floor Living if you need it! Circular Drive, Brick Exterior, Mead Schools - the list goes on and on! Come take a look and make this incredible home your own!

1305 E 28Th, Spokane, 99203 4 Beds 3 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,300 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Beautiful & spacious Rockwood-area home 3 blocks from Hutton Elementary. Spacious open-concept kitchen with granite counters, walk-in pantry, cozy gas fireplace. 3 huge entertaining spaces: newly remodeled massive family room with gas stove that can heat entire main floor; incredible formal living room with floor-to-ceiling windows; truly unique & private courtyard with artistic flair. Oversized main floor master w/en-suite bath & private patio. Main-floor utilities. High end appliances and much much more!!

