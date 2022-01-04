House hunting in Tampa? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(TAMPA, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Tampa condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

5501 Lob Lolly Court, Tampa, 33617 2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Condominium | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Charming 2/2 condo is just what you are looking for. The home features ceramic tile floors throughout, NEW AC 2020, Brand new roof 2021. There is a screened patio over looking a pond , just sit and enjoy the Florida weather. The community features the following amenities with 2 pools, Tennis court, play ground, mature landscaping. Minutes from local eatery, grocery shopping, Bush garden and USF, recreation and only a short drive to Downtown Tampa!!! Schedule a showing today because this property will go fast!

2900 Bay To Bay Boulevard, Tampa, 33629 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,650,000 | Condominium | 2,660 Square Feet | Built in 2020

The Aquatica on Bayshore and Bay to Bay is a newly constructed building just finished and has been sold out since pre-sales. This is a rare opportunity to buy a resale. This building is of contemporary architecture inside and out - open floor plan of 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with state of the art temperature control and impact hurricane glass windows. The building is located a block from Bayshore. This particular view has mind blowing Davis Island to open bay and around to St. Pete - Pinellas and Tampa International Airport water view; sunrise to daily sunsets. The building is located a block from the crosstown exit; minutes to downtown, Westshore shopping, Airports, Gulf beaches and Disney. Parking spaces 16 & 17 Storage F3

4611 W Fig Street, Tampa, 33609 2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Condominium | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1968

A MUST SEE - not your average Shore Colony condo!!! Fully remodeled and completely furnished 2 BD, 2 BA 938 sqft condo. Walking into the unit, everything becomes peaceful with the recording studio quality STC 65 soundproof walls and doors between bedrooms and living areas. It feels like a peaceful Sunday - even during the busiest rush hours. Split bedroom floor plan, two large bedrooms. Master bedroom has a big walk-in closet and a private master bathroom with a stand-up shower. Unit comes fully furnished; 4 TVs, Google Smart home setup, and equipped with a surveillance system. Frameless laminated glass folding partition wall separates the living room and dining room. Upgraded, recessed LED lights, Wifi thermostat, keyless entry, ceiling strip lights. Soundproof ceilings and subfloor throughout the entire unit with Luxury Vinyl Plank floor covering it. Exterior features include a balcony, shared green space, BBQ grill, picnic table, large swimming pool with sun deck, and reserved parking spaces. Secured building with coded access. Property is conveniently located in South Tampa right across the street from Westshore Mall with great restaurants and shopping. Centrally located to Tampa Downtown, world-famous beaches, Bush Gardens, Armature Work, Raymond James Stadium, International Plaza, and just short drive to International Airport.

4318 Bayside Village Drive, Tampa, 33615 1 Bed 1 Bath | $169,900 | Condominium | 656 Square Feet | Built in 2000

RARE CONDO AVAILABLE! Waterfront community w/mile long boardwalk and resort style living! 3rd story w/Partial WATERFRONT VIEWS, this 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATH OPEN FLOORPLAN OFFERS IT ALL! Freshly painted and clean as a whistle. Ready for immediate move-in! Large kitchen overlooking spacious open living room/dining. Bedroom features huge walk-in closet and easy access to bathroom and shower. Includes new WASHER DRYER set inside separate closet for ultimate convenience. Meandering MILE-LONG BOARDWALK brings you through protected nature preserve and out toward OLD TAMPA BAY w/views of Rocky Point and beautiful sunsets along the way. WHY RENT? YOU CAN OWN FOR LESS! Easy commute to everywhere, both downtown Tampa and St Pete, Tampa Airport, International Mall, Clearwater Beaches and more. CALL FOR A SHOWING IMMEDIATELY!

