These condos are for sale in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CT) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Fairfield condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

732-A North Trail, Stratford, 06614 1 Bed 3 Baths | $280,000 | Condominium | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Come take a look at this light and bright 1 BR, 2.5 bath condo. The kitchen offers all brand new stainless appliances. Fresh new carpet greets you on the main level. The spacious living and dining areas are the perfect space to entertain your guests. The fireplace gives a wonderful place to gather around and watch the glow of the fire in the evenings. The lower level is partially finished and offers a wonderful area for gathering. Ample storage in the lower level. Freshly painted walls provide a blank canvas for you to move right in and add your touches to make this unit your home. Convenient parking directly in front of unit for your visitors. Located in Oronoque Village amenities include, social activities to join, 3 swimming pools, saunas, fitness center and renovated clubhouses. Come settle in and enjoy life in this wonderful community.

3 Murphys Lane, Shelton, 06484 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Condominium | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Main level brick style Ranch unit in the Tanglewood complex. The tenants will be moved out on March 1,2022. Unit features: 4 Rooms : 2 Bedrooms : 1.5 Bathroom : Galley Kitchen ( 112 Sq. Ft.) : Dining area ( 135 Sq. Ft.) : Living room with fireplace ( 180 Sq. Ft.) : Master Bedroom with half bathroom ( 185 Sq. Ft.) : Bedroom (130 Sq. Ft.) : Laundry closet in Unit : Concrete Patio ( 90 Sq. Ft.). Updated features: New HVAC heat system 2021 : Tankless hot water. Building features: Storage area in the basement : Lots of parking Area features: 1/2 mile to all major shopping : 1.9 miles to Merritt Parkway : 2.5 miles to RT 8 : 3.1 miles to I-95 North and South bound ramps.

27 Miranda Lane, Stratford, 06615 3 Beds 1 Bath | $219,900 | Condominium | 1,094 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Must See! Rare Find…3 Bedroom Ranch located in the Heart of Stratford! Light, bright, and spacious…this freshly painted unit boast stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, central air, gas heat, updated mechanicals, and reserved parking. Completely turnkey and ready for immediate occupancy. Pet Friendly unit comes equipped with lower-level storage, low monthly HOA fees, and is also handicap accessible! Unbeatable location. Short distance to Stratford’s Train Station, shopping, entertainment, I-95, and schools. *Note: Unit is deeded as an affordable unit until 2030. Occupant must make less than 80% of the State Median Income for Family Size. (1 Person $56,336) (2 People $64,384) (3 People $72,432) (4 People $80,480) (5 People $86,480) (6 People $93,357). Don’t let this one pass you by. Schedule your showing today!

234 Oldfield Road, Fairfield, 06824 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,150,000 | Condominium | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Oldfield Commons - 8 Luxury Townhomes located at the Beach and within walking distance to downtown Fairfield, restaurants, shops, train and the BEACH. Total of 8 Townhomes- 6 end units, 5 with ELEVATORS and 3 without, 2-car garages, 2 versatile layouts offering an open floor plan with high-end finishes. Estimated time of completion end of November - this unit is without an elevator . HOA fee TBD. Call for more details and pricing!

