Single-family homes for sale in Disputanta

6045 Hawks Perch Lane, Disputanta, 23842 5 Beds 3 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in 1860

COME VISIT 6045 Hawks Perch Lane! This historic Colonial home is nestled on 2.49 acres of park-like land ideal for pets or children to play. Step in from the 11X7 front covered porch to the foyer area w/a 3X2 closet, a 2X2 linen closet & stairway to the 2nd level. The 1st level boasts a cozy living room, a dining room & an office both w/closets & vinyl plank floors, which could be used as extra bedroom space, a primary BDRM w/2 generous DBL door closets, 2 full bathrooms w/easy-entry showers, single vanities & open toilet areas. Enjoy entertaining in the eat-in kitchen w/cathedral ceiling, wood cabinets, black APPL, NEW tile backsplash 2019, NEW granite countertops 2019 & access to the 12X10 side deck! 2 large bedrooms w/great closet space are located on the 2nd level & share a 11X9 bath w/single VAN w/storage, toilet, 3X2 linen closet, tub & shower. NEW carpet 2021 in the LR & BDRM 4, NEW Rheem hot water tank 2021, NEW York HVAC system 2020, 28X16 outbuilding, 20X20 DET 1-car garage w/electricity, walnut & pecan trees included. SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY!

658 Roberson Street, Petersburg, 23805 4 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1972

First time home buyers? Looking to downsize? Come take a look at 658 Roberson in the Berkley Manor subdivision! Home has been freshly painted inside and out. New carpet throughout the home including bedrooms and living room. New vanity in the full bathroom. New handrails on both stoops. This one wont last long so come see it today!

3610 Settlers Lane, Hopewell, 23860 4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Back on the market no fault of seller- 4 bedroom, 2 baths rancher located in quiet cul-de-sac. Home has a new roof, replacement windows, carpet throughout and a mud room located off of spacious kitchen with separate entrance. This home has a huge master bedroom with en-suite and a walk-in closet. Deck leads to fenced rear yard with natural shade and privacy.

1825 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, 23805 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great opportunity for investors looking to renovate a nice brick building. Great location close to highway, industrial area and locals business opportunities.

