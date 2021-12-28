Homes for sale in Buffalo: New listings

(BUFFALO, WY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Buffalo area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

3051 4Th Ave West Avenue, Buffalo, 82834 4 Beds 2 Baths | $379,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,352 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Impeccable! This home is incredibly spacious! It has all new appliances, carpet and tile in most of the house. It has been tastefully updated and remodeled to fit anyone. Located on a large corner lot, with close to half acre, partially fenced with a dog run. it will give you room to grow. With bonus rooms from one side of the house to the other each family member will have a special place to call their own! Come check out this cozy, refreshing home. Home is vacant and easy to show.

For open house information, contact Mona Phillips, Keller Williams Realty Central Wyoming at 605-343-7500

51 Horseshoe Hills Road, Buffalo, 82834 3 Beds 3 Baths | $655,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This 2,520 sq. ft. home is situated perfectly on 50 acres to capture the picturesque unobstructed views of the Big Horn Mountain Range. With a newly remodeled kitchen, new hickory wood floors, sand stone tile and fresh paint this home is absolutely move in ready. Enjoy barbecuing, amazing sunsets, and abundant wildlife from the upper covered deck. Just minutes from downtown Buffalo and only 45 minutes from the Sheridan airport.

For open house information, contact David G. Turner, Engel & Volkers - Sheridan at 307-200-8554