ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

Homes for sale in Buffalo: New listings

Buffalo Voice
Buffalo Voice
 1 day ago

(BUFFALO, WY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Buffalo area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Buffalo-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGCqz_0dXYxzJb00

3051 4Th Ave West Avenue, Buffalo, 82834

4 Beds 2 Baths | $379,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,352 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Impeccable! This home is incredibly spacious! It has all new appliances, carpet and tile in most of the house. It has been tastefully updated and remodeled to fit anyone. Located on a large corner lot, with close to half acre, partially fenced with a dog run. it will give you room to grow. With bonus rooms from one side of the house to the other each family member will have a special place to call their own! Come check out this cozy, refreshing home. Home is vacant and easy to show.

For open house information, contact Mona Phillips, Keller Williams Realty Central Wyoming at 605-343-7500

Copyright © 2021 Wyoming Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSWY-20214973)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVyLH_0dXYxzJb00

51 Horseshoe Hills Road, Buffalo, 82834

3 Beds 3 Baths | $655,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This 2,520 sq. ft. home is situated perfectly on 50 acres to capture the picturesque unobstructed views of the Big Horn Mountain Range. With a newly remodeled kitchen, new hickory wood floors, sand stone tile and fresh paint this home is absolutely move in ready. Enjoy barbecuing, amazing sunsets, and abundant wildlife from the upper covered deck. Just minutes from downtown Buffalo and only 45 minutes from the Sheridan airport.

For open house information, contact David G. Turner, Engel & Volkers - Sheridan at 307-200-8554

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-558)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
Local
Wyoming Business
Wyoming State
Wyoming Real Estate
Buffalo, WY
Real Estate
Buffalo, WY
Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Fresh Paint#Housing List
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Buffalo Voice

Buffalo Voice

Buffalo, WY
40
Followers
375
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy