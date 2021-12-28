Condo-hunt Cherokee: See what’s on the market now

(CHEROKEE, NC) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Cherokee’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

100 Sawgrass Dr. Unit 4, Whittier, 28789 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Condominium | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Located between Bryson City and Cherokee in the gated community of Smoky Mountain Country Club sits this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath single level condo perched above the fairway of hole 11. This condo offers a split level floor plan, hardwood cherry floors through the great room and both bedrooms, __ foot high ceilings, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, bathrooms en-suite for both bedrooms, and a spacious bonus room or third bedroom with a separate entrance door. The single car garage is accessed up a flight of stairs in the condo and also provides additional storage space. Enjoy the gentle breeze and the sound of the small creek at the bottom of the hill that feeds into Conleys Creek as you sit on your covered deck. Some furnishings will stay with the home.

For open house information, contact Carolyn Cornblum, RE/MAX AWENASA REALTY - Sylva at 828-631-3121

50 Pine Bluff Lane #14, Whittier, 28789 2 Beds 2 Baths | $198,000 | Condominium | 1,251 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Absolutely stunning condo located on the 6th hole of Smoky Mountain Country Club. Unbelievable view of the 6th green off the 40 foot covered deck! Immaculately maintained lower level condo featuring a stone fireplace with gas logs and a spacious open floor plan. Smoky Mountain Country Club's amenities include swimming, hot tub, tennis courts, fitness center, and saunas. Golfing on a very unique mountain golf course is easily available, but membership is not required. This property is convenient to all of the area's attractions like the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, whitewater rafting on the Nantahala River, the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, Harrah's Cherokee Casino, plenty of fantastic dining, and shopping.

For open house information, contact Adrienne Clark Higdon, BLUE RIDGE PREMIER REALTY at 828-586-1601

604 Sawgrass Dr. #4, Whittier, 28789 2 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Condominium | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Located between Bryson City and Cherokee, this upper level brand new condo at Smoky Country Club sits at the very end of Sawgrass Drive with long range beautiful eastern facing mountain views. This 2 bed/2bath condo offers many luxurious finishings with granite counters in both bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater, lovely ceramic walk-in showers in the guest and master bath. Engineered wood floors in the great room and solid easy closet shelving systems in guest and master bedrooms. Enjoy outdoor living on the back deck that spans the whole length of the condo with a covered area outside the living room french doors. A detached single car garage sits directly across from the condo with a separate door entrance and a depth to allow for additional storage. Only two of the 6 units in this building are still available so act quickly before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Carolyn Cornblum, RE/MAX AWENASA REALTY - Sylva at 828-631-3121