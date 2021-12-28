These houses are for sale in Franklin

(FRANKLIN, NH) Looking for a house in Franklin? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

1213 Laconia Road, Belmont, 03220 2 Beds 2 Baths | $665,000 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Entire 9.5 acres with the home and commercial land priced at $665,000. This is a commercial property with a residential home on the front corner of the property tha can continue to be used as a residence or as office space. The property is about 70% level and cleared. The traffic is very busy as Rt 106 is a main corridor north and south between Concord and the Lakes region. This parcel can be subdivided into three lots of approximately 3 acres each. The entire frontage is over 6oo feet long making exposure ideal for any commercial or industrial entity. See the attached map for the example of the potential Subdivision. The parcels separated will be as follows…. Lot 1 $200,000, Lot 2 $125,000 and the Home on 3.5 acres is $340,000. If this property is purchased the seller would like to stay in the home for one year as a rental.

71-3 Poplar Road, Sanbornton, 03269 3 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Sanbornton-Brand new to be built! Pictures are a facsimile of other homes built by this builder and show some additional options that could be upgraded. This three-bedroom, 2.5-bath Colonial is on 6.31 acres in a beautiful country setting! A welcoming, floor plan includes; spacious open-concept kitchen with breakfast bar/island, Shaker-style cabinets with soft close doors and drawers, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and walk in pantry. Dining breakfast nook with glass sliders to the back deck overlooking the private back yard. Formal dining room and Spacious living room. Great natural light with the oversize windows. Half bath on the first floor with ceramic tiles. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with oversize shower and double sinks. Generous sized two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room on the second floor. Full basement with plenty of storage and great potential to be finished by the new owner. Efficiency furnace and on demand hot water. Brand new drilled well and three-bedroom septic. Attached two-car garage with auto open feature. Two combined lots gives you space to enjoy your home and have great land for recreation use, gardening, livestock or even just great privacy. OR you could potentially subdivide the second lot. Access to the town beach on Lake Winnisquam just a few miles down the road. Within minutes to I93 and all Lakes Region amenities. Don't miss this great opportunity!

145 Abbott Road, Concord, 03303 4 Beds 2 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,436 Square Feet | Built in 1800

Exciting and rare development opportunity in the heart of Concord. Whether you are looking to subdivide the land or restore "Quiet Acres" for yourself. Here you'll find more than 8 acres of flat, picturesque land near Beaver Meadow Golf Course and the Sewalls Falls riverside hiking trails. With public water, public sewer and natural gas on abutting streets, along with ample road frontage it could be an excellent scenario for a developer. One could restore the farmhouse and divide the rest of the land for other uses. Alternatively, the home has some gorgeous salvage materials and the barn has high value as a frame for resale. The barn was added to the property in 2002. Its from Norridgewock, Maine Circa 1820 with new cement floor, block foundation and granite skirting. The three floors of space are truly remarkable. The last parcel of "Quiet Acres" has 200 AMP service, subpanels in the Ell and Barn, public water and sewer with a natural gas furnace. This slice of history is just waiting for the right imagination to bring it up to its new 2021 glory. Currently in the RS-Residential zone requiring 12,500 SF with frontage of 100 Ft to subdivide. New owner could seek a zoning variance to RN - which would reduce lot requirement to 10,000 SF and 80 Ft. of frontage. Roughly 1100+/- Ft of frontage on Abbott Rd and 1175+/- Ft on Sewalls Falls Rd. Additionally zoning would allow for a cluster or elderly housing development

5 Scribner Road, Northfield, 03276 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Reduced Price, to Below Market Value. Custom Built by Owner/Builder, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths (1 on each floor), Log Home on 1 acre. Custom Cabinetry, Hardwood Floors, Exquisite Woodwork throughout. Spacious Open Concept with Great Room, Kitchen, Dinning, Family Room. Master Bedroom Suite with additional space for office. Two First floor Bedrooms with plenty of closet space and built in desk. Full Basement with 8' ceilings has workout room, laundry, shop & storage with Inside & Outside Access. Attached oversized two car garage with direct entry and extra storage. Roof done in 2014, Septic done in 2016 (Plans Available). 2 Farmer's porches add to the charm of this Must See Home. Yard has 2 Fenced in areas & an Above Ground Pool, Plenty of Space for a Garden & in a GREAT Location, I93-exit 19, just Minutes from Downtown Tilton with it's Shops & Restaurants. 5 Minutes to Exit 20 & the Outlet Mall. Walking, Biking Trails Abound. Minutes to World Renowned Highland Bike Park, Mill City Park (currently being built), the Northeast's first & only White Water Park for Kayaking, Rafting & Surfing in the class 2-4 waters of the Winnipesauke River. Do you enjoy Brewers, Wineries? Well, there are Two Excellent Breweries & Several Wineries Very Close By. This could be Your Forever Home, Live Where Others Come to Play, Right in the Heart of the Lakes Region and Foothills of the White Mountains! Open House for pre-qualified buyers is Sun. Nov. 21st, 11:00-2:00.

