ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wickenburg, AZ

House-hunt Wickenburg: What’s on the market

Wickenburg News Alert
Wickenburg News Alert
 1 day ago

(WICKENBURG, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Wickenburg area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Wickenburg-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgMDW_0dXYwrvu00

50404 Us Highway 60 89 --, Wickenburg, 85390

2 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,596 Square Feet | Built in 1976

MILLION $$$ VIEWS!!! Architectural charm in this Spanish style custom home. HORSE PROPERTY. 10 acres, minutes from Wickenburg. Plenty of flat area for your arena & stalls. 2 - 5 ac parcels included in sale.. 2 wells- 1- private, 1- shared. 3000 gal Aux water storage. Fenced in lower 5 ac. Oversized 2 car garage, 50x25 RV Barn w/beautifully painted Mural, 14' electric door, water & electric. 40x30 Covered vehicle/trailer storage. Lots of wild life, mature Saguaros & trees.. Property Abuts State Land. Real wood beams throughout the home. Saltillo colored tile. Relax in front of the fireplace in the Master bedroom and living room. Perfect kitchen w/lots of storage, Granite counters! Covered porches front & back. Don't miss out on this great buy!! No HOA! Sliding glass doors to exit to the covered patio from the kitchen. Stairs up to the a small patio for a spectacular view!!

For open house information, contact June Antos, Century 21 Arizona West at 928-684-2222

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6329296)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eltuA_0dXYwrvu00

1960 W Ringo Road, Wickenburg, 85390

2 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,637 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to the charming town of Wickenburg! This beautifull new build home (estimated completion February 2022) is located in the gated Wickenburg Country Club Estates. Sweeping panoramic vistas of the mountains, and near the golf course, this beautiful home is what you've been looking for! 2 spacious bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Home features granite countertops, shaker style cabinets, stainless steel kitchen appliances, premium tile flooring throughout living spaces. Enjoy outside with your large covered patio, Contact today for more info. *Pictures of a previously built home and may not represent exact floor plan. Current home is under construction*

For open house information, contact Sarah Veysey, Morgan Taylor Realty at 480-626-1555

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6326293)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XaKBO_0dXYwrvu00

601 Whipple Court Court, Wickenburg, 85390

2 Beds 1 Bath | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 945 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Excellent opportunity to own a great winter home in Wickenburg w/ very low maint., 2 RV hookups, 1-car garage, fenced backyard, good size lot, circular driveway, mature trees, landscape watering system, etc...Centrally located with roof replaced in 2020, HVAC unit that is approx 5 yrs. old. New laminate flooring in the great room + new carpet in both bedrooms. New paint and some new fixtures. This little cul-de-sac has seen such nice improvements over the last couple of years. This is a move- in ready home with nothing for you to do but relax and enjoy!Call for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Wendy Wright, Century 21 Arizona West at 928-684-2222

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6327860)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRznQ_0dXYwrvu00

145 W Via Tortuga Drive, Wickenburg, 85390

2 Beds 3 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,243 Square Feet | Built in 1988

f A Horse Is Your Dream, We Have A Tack Room And 2 Stall, Open Corral Space With Automatic Watering. Even Your Horse Will Have A View. Spectacular Desert Sunsets Can Be Yours From This Nearly 5 Acre Ranch On A Saguaro Cactus Studded Property. You Will Love The Windows That Show Off The Desert's Fantastic Colors With This 360 View. Two Bedroom And Oversized Office Room, A Bonus Room For Your Pleasure Plus 2 Baths In Home And Another At The LAP/ PLAY Pool. Pool Is Surrounded By Decking, And Patio Decking And Even More Covered Patio To Enjoy. Walled Around The Home And Fenced On Perimeters. Rv Parking Too. Kennel For Your Dog! This Has It All. This is a Gated Property.

For open house information, contact Linda Stevens PLLC, Century 21 Arizona West at 928-684-2222

Copyright © 2021 Prescott Area Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARAZ-1043775)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wickenburg, AZ
Business
Wickenburg, AZ
Real Estate
City
Wickenburg, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Storage#Kitchen Appliances#Custom Home#Sunset#Housing List#House#Spanish#Saguaros#Property Abuts State Land#Hoa
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wickenburg News Alert

Wickenburg News Alert

Wickenburg, AZ
42
Followers
369
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wickenburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy