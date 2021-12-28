House-hunt Wickenburg: What’s on the market

(WICKENBURG, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Wickenburg area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

50404 Us Highway 60 89 --, Wickenburg, 85390 2 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,596 Square Feet | Built in 1976

MILLION $$$ VIEWS!!! Architectural charm in this Spanish style custom home. HORSE PROPERTY. 10 acres, minutes from Wickenburg. Plenty of flat area for your arena & stalls. 2 - 5 ac parcels included in sale.. 2 wells- 1- private, 1- shared. 3000 gal Aux water storage. Fenced in lower 5 ac. Oversized 2 car garage, 50x25 RV Barn w/beautifully painted Mural, 14' electric door, water & electric. 40x30 Covered vehicle/trailer storage. Lots of wild life, mature Saguaros & trees.. Property Abuts State Land. Real wood beams throughout the home. Saltillo colored tile. Relax in front of the fireplace in the Master bedroom and living room. Perfect kitchen w/lots of storage, Granite counters! Covered porches front & back. Don't miss out on this great buy!! No HOA! Sliding glass doors to exit to the covered patio from the kitchen. Stairs up to the a small patio for a spectacular view!!

1960 W Ringo Road, Wickenburg, 85390 2 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,637 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to the charming town of Wickenburg! This beautifull new build home (estimated completion February 2022) is located in the gated Wickenburg Country Club Estates. Sweeping panoramic vistas of the mountains, and near the golf course, this beautiful home is what you've been looking for! 2 spacious bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Home features granite countertops, shaker style cabinets, stainless steel kitchen appliances, premium tile flooring throughout living spaces. Enjoy outside with your large covered patio, Contact today for more info. *Pictures of a previously built home and may not represent exact floor plan. Current home is under construction*

601 Whipple Court Court, Wickenburg, 85390 2 Beds 1 Bath | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 945 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Excellent opportunity to own a great winter home in Wickenburg w/ very low maint., 2 RV hookups, 1-car garage, fenced backyard, good size lot, circular driveway, mature trees, landscape watering system, etc...Centrally located with roof replaced in 2020, HVAC unit that is approx 5 yrs. old. New laminate flooring in the great room + new carpet in both bedrooms. New paint and some new fixtures. This little cul-de-sac has seen such nice improvements over the last couple of years. This is a move- in ready home with nothing for you to do but relax and enjoy!Call for a showing today!

145 W Via Tortuga Drive, Wickenburg, 85390 2 Beds 3 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,243 Square Feet | Built in 1988

f A Horse Is Your Dream, We Have A Tack Room And 2 Stall, Open Corral Space With Automatic Watering. Even Your Horse Will Have A View. Spectacular Desert Sunsets Can Be Yours From This Nearly 5 Acre Ranch On A Saguaro Cactus Studded Property. You Will Love The Windows That Show Off The Desert's Fantastic Colors With This 360 View. Two Bedroom And Oversized Office Room, A Bonus Room For Your Pleasure Plus 2 Baths In Home And Another At The LAP/ PLAY Pool. Pool Is Surrounded By Decking, And Patio Decking And Even More Covered Patio To Enjoy. Walled Around The Home And Fenced On Perimeters. Rv Parking Too. Kennel For Your Dog! This Has It All. This is a Gated Property.

