Check out these Willcox homes on the market

(Willcox, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Willcox will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1209 S Taylor Road, Willcox, 85643 4 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,681 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Out in the country but close to town. Home has 9 plus acres, metal roof, beautiful kitchen cabinets, 4 bedroom, split bedroom floor plan. Covered porch in front for outdoor living, wonderful mountain views. Easy access to I-10. Zoning is RU2, one house per two acres. Private well, 55-570592. No HOA. Please do not disturb tenant, we need two-day notice to show. Tenant needs 60 days to vacate.

22008 S Wells Road Road, Wilcox, 85643 3 Beds 1 Bath | $1,250,000 | Farm | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1970

The White Ranch is a 1,200.39 Acre, working Cattle Ranch tucked away at the north end of the Sulphur Springs Valley. Stunning views of the Graham mountain range to the north east and the and the Galiuro Mountain Range to the west and surrounded by the beautiful foothills of the Ash Creek hills.The ranch has 640 Acres of deeded land with 560.39 acres of state grazing lease. With a total of 1,200.39 The ranch headquarters is improved with a fully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch house. 750 Square foot shop and 750 covered hay enclosure. In addition, to the main home the property is improved with a 1 bed 1 bath bunk house storage shop. The headquarters is very private with no adjacent neighbors and beautiful views of open grass land.

29350 W Bonita Klondyke Road, Willcox, 85643 0 Bed 1 Bath | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Unique Prepper property, located on 36 acres in Eureka Springs Ranches II. Property has a private well with two water storage tanks, Owned solar panels on tiers, that also act as Cover for the RV pad and shop/storage pad. The home consists of six 40'long x 8' wide x 9' high ConEx boxes and is unfinished, on a cement pad. Kitchen cabinets, and appliances are on the property, just waiting for you to configure the interior to your liking.OH - and don't forget the gorgeous mountain views and wildlife just waiting for you to enjoy.

3253 W Holly Drive, Willcox, 85643 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 2002

HORSE PROPERTY, Stretch out on this 5 Acres, Sante Fe Style 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a Relaxing Court Yard Entrance, Two car Detached Garage, Detached shop, Tile Floors, If Country Living is your Dream, make an Appoitment to come see this Home.More Pictures to come.

