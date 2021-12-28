Libby-curious? These homes are on the market

(Libby, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Libby. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

226 Spencer Road, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 968 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Possibilities abound! A short distance from Libby Creek and walking trails, this cozy home has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a large utility room and a storage area upstairs. The front porch and fenced yard faces fields and trees while the covered back porch faces a large open area in the rear that is fully fenced. The garage can accommodate a vehicle as well as projects, storage, outdoor gear and supplies. There is a bonus space finished with carpet, power and heat that could serve as a game room, guest room, or even a small business/office area. There is plenty of room to build a larger shop or park an RV, trailers, or anything your plans require. This tidy property is turn-key and available furnished. Call Sharon S. Denton, 406-291-6719, or your Real Estate Professional!

For open house information, contact Sharon S. Denton, Clearwater Montana Properties - Troy at 406-295-5500

654 North Central Road, Libby, 59923 4 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,339 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Great Neighborhood with 5 acres and 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Property has large trees and several garden sites for that private feel. Home needs some updating and is being sold ''AS IS''. Large fireplace in living room and office area and second fireplace in main floor bedroom. Dining room has slider to outside deck, with a galley kitchen. Also a full bath on the main floor. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms with a full bath. Great family home. Full basement that could be finished for extra space. Outside you have a back deck that looks out unto your own treed acreage. Call Sharon S Denton, 406-291-6719 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Sharon S. Denton, Clearwater Montana Properties - Troy at 406-295-5500

Tbd Mount Snowy Drive, Libby, 59923 1 Bed 2 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,130 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Custom shop-house with captivating mountain views! Construction will be starting soon on this 1 bedroom/1.5 bath shop-house situated on 2.74 acres. Choose your finishes and really make it your own! The home is positioned to make the most of the spectacular 180-degree view of the Cabinet Mountains and boasts modern amenities, vaulted ceilings, and french doors that open up to a private balcony. For more information call Angela Vande Garde at 406-291-9893 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Angela VandeGarde, Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana at 406-752-4700

757 East 5Th Street, Libby, 59923 2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 874 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Cozy and comfortable this 2 bedroom 1 bath fixer upper needs some TLC but would be well worth your while. Sitting on .366 acres this home has a 1 car detached garage, root cellar, fruit trees and large yard with plenty of room for expansion. If you are ready to put your touch on a home to call your own, this may be what you have been looking for. Located on the outskirts of town this home definitely has a country feel and plenty of privacy. Call for an appointment to see this lovely home today!

For open house information, contact Lane Foster, Kootenai River Realty at 406-293-9939