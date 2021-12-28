Check out these homes on the Great River market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great River, NY

Great River Dispatch
 1 day ago

(Great River, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Great River will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

12 Wrana Street, Medford, 11763

4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,472 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Expanded Cape Style Home. This Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Formal Dining Room, Den & 2 Car Garage. Centrally Located To All. Don't Miss This Opportunity!

2 Vistas Circle, Smithtown, 11787

4 Beds 3 Baths | $888,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Impeccable Home To Be Built In This Serene Cul-De-Sac. Craftsmanship & Attention To Detail Are Evident In Every Touch. Granite, Wood Cabinets W/Dovetail Draws & Soft Touch Close,Cac, Beautiful Molding Package & More. Purchaser To Pay Customary Builder Fees (Photos Reflect Similar House Previously Built- No Front Porch Build On This Parcel)Pricing To Be Adjusted- Construction Planned To Start 2022

106 Brook Street, W. Sayville, 11796

4 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1957

A must see!!...An expanded ranch with open concept in an Award winning school district. Offering hardwood flooring, full finished basement, high hats, and crown molding throughout. Fully fenced yard and lots of space in the backyard for entertaining. House will be completed on or about January 15 2022.

164 Fulton Street, W. Babylon, 11704

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,188 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This Hi-Ranch Style Home Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Formal Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen & Den. The information provided is estimated to the best of our abilities at this time

