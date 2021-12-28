ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, VA

Homes for sale in Monterey: New listings

 1 day ago

(MONTEREY, VA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Take a look at these Monterey listings:

Take a look at these Monterey listings:

242 West Main St, Monterey, 24465

2 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 836 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Small, one story home located on the quiet west end of the town of Monterey, within walking distance of everything in town including the community walking trail, Big Fish Cidery, and community swimming pool. This home is zoned as both residential and business and currently operates as a successful air BnB Vacation Rental. The spacious backyard borders a creek, there is room for a garden and there is a variety of established perennials. The small size and one story floor plan of this home are ideal for anyone looking for a small home close to all that Monterey has to offer.

32 W Main St, Monterey, 24465

4 Beds 4 Baths | $549,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Victorian 4-5 bedroom home can be used as your primary residence or a commercial business (B&B). Renovated in 2006 features red oak tongue and groove & Bass paneling, hardwood floors, ornate stairwell, copper roof, updated plumbing and electrical system. Main level features formal entry foyer, living room with fireplace, bay window, full bath, dining room, eat-in kitchen, enclosed rear porch with full bath. Second level has 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Third floor has large room, full bath, closet and turret with 5 windows. Additional structures include office building with full bath, two bay garage, barn with new roof, vegetable cellar and leased mobile home. Includes street parking as well as off street parking and frontage on two streets.

