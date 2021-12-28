Check out these houses for sale in Deming

(DEMING, NM) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Deming listings:

6120 Hwy 549 Se, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $128,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Super spacious property! Manufactured mobile home is not permanently set. Home has been nicely maintained and includes split bedroom floor plan. Includes refrigerated air and is move in ready! Plenty of room for workshop, pool, and animals. Call for your showing today.

For open house information, contact Raquel Benitez, RE/MAX Classic Realty at 575-524-8788

2916 Driver Road Se, Deming, 88030 2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,553 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Very cute 2 bedroom. 2 bath home is ready for its new owners!Country Club Estates, a 55+ community is a quaint setting for this home. Built in 2001and features a Gas Kiva fireplace in living room.Office/computer area off kitchen. Master suite with walk incloset, tiled floors, easy access to town and welcoming enclosed front patio. HOA w/ CC&R's andlow yearly fee.

For open house information, contact Manuel Veleta, RE/MAX Classic Realty at 575-524-8788

1755 Sw Yuma Road, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 2003

If you're looking lots of space a great view, look no further! This beautiful Southwestern style home south of Deming sits on 10 acres. The home has 1896 sqft living area and was built in 2003. This home welcomes you with an open floor plan for the living room and dining area. It has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths and an office. The master bedroom is huge and has a walk-in closet with a lot of storage. Tile throughout, 2 car detached garage, RV hook ups, dog run, and horses are allowed. The views are amazing, come and see it! This house won't last! With low inventory this home is a must-see gem! Please call for your showing today!

For open house information, contact Genea A Caldwell, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678

1815 S Platinum, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath, move in ready property available now! Home has been well cared for, and has several nice touches. Craft room next to the dining/kitchen area, large living room, and very enjoyable master suite. Plenty of cabinetry in the kitchen area, and refrigerated air.

For open house information, contact Manuel Veleta, RE/MAX Classic Realty at 575-524-8788