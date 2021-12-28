Check out these River Falls homes on the market

(River Falls, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in River Falls. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

69 Coach Light Drive, Hudson, 54016 2 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Townhouse | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Act Fast! As it is hard to find a town home with all these features; Main level handicap accessible living (ramp in the garage, wide hallways, 36” doorways and walk-in tub,). An open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace with built-ins, library with custom book shelves, modern kitchen with cambria counters, owners suite with walk-in closet and full bathroom, sunroom with large windows, private deck, finished basement with complete in floor heat, giant family room, bedroom, bathroom and storage, finished garage, central vacuum, lower level concrete patio and all with POND VIEWS. Simply a must see.

W6680 870Th Avenue, River Falls, 54022 2 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1988

RUSTIC CHARM! Enjoy the countryside views from this 2 bedroom, 2 bath raised ranch with 40x60 pole shed on over 2 acres. Cozy natural woodwork throughout the main floor with vaulted ceilings & open floor plan. Wrap around deck to relax on too! Lower level with separate entrance could be a mother- in-law apt or rental for extra cash. Tinker in the pole shed with 12x40 heated workshop. You will love the picturesque pond & countryside views. Now is the time to come to the country! Call today for your tour!

329 Soo Line Road, Hudson, 54016 3 Beds 3 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,484 Square Feet | Built in 2001

A wooded, winding drive leads to this one level, executive retreat, perfect for those looking for panoramic tree top views and privacy without the maintenance of a large yard! From a covered front porch, a custom front door leads to a spacious foyer. French doors open to the office with built ins & oak floors. The open concept main floor with large Marvin windows, Surround Sound, Great room with 12’ ceilings, granite fireplace & cherry built-ins, gourmet kitchen w-oak floors, cherry cabinets, Silestone and new stainless frig is a hub for social gatherings. A main floor Ensuite w-hickory floors, built in window seat and maple dressers, 3/4 Bath with heated floors, soaking tub and walk in steam shower with “Rain-Water” glass is a perfect way to unwind. A walkout lower level with 9’ ceilings, stone fireplace and in floor heat is a great place to relax. You’ll also find a ¾ Jack n Jill bath and 2 spacious bedrooms with maple built-ins and a 3 car heated garage and storage shed!

1440 Quinlan Avenue S, Lake Saint Croix Beach, 55043 5 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,109 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Only 1 owner, well cared for. Clean as a whistle: Move right in! Almost 1/2 acre in the scenic St. Croix River Valley. 3 blocks from the River! 3 bedrooms on 1 level, large deck to enjoy your morning coffee & bird watching. Large family room & 2 add'l bedrooms in the lower level. Walk-out to patio. Stillwater Schools. Don't miss!

