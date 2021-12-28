ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Urban home ownership in Keene? These condos are on the market

Keene Times
Keene Times
 1 day ago

(KEENE, NH) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Keene condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Keene condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yoAJR_0dXYrZLZ00

238 Base Hill Road, Keene, 03431

2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Condominium | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This condo is AFFORDABLE, APPEALING and AVAILABLE!!! Affordable because the condo fee is only $214/mo. and there is no added expense to your budget for outside maintenance. Appealing because it is in immaculate condition with 11/2 baths. The private patio is south facing, looks out towards conservation land and has, for the garden lover, space for a vegetable or flower garden. The bonus with this unit is that it includes a carport and added parking space. And it's only 3 miles to downtown Keene and the Rail Trail. Available because you can close on your own time. So don't waste a minute and start sending out invitations to family and friends to come celebrate the holiday festivities in your New Year's home.

For open house information, contact Shirley Marcello, Keene at 603-352-5433

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-150397806)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVOrx_0dXYrZLZ00

7 Emerald Street, Keene, 03431

2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Condominium | 568 Square Feet | Built in 1880

ONLY 3 UNITS LEFT! 8 new condominiums in the heart of downtown Keene! High ceiling, loft style condominiums built to a high standard with exposed brick walls and duct work. Just feet from Main Street, enjoy a modern lifestyle, walking distance to restaurants, theater, the COOP, rail trail, Keene State College, shopping and much more! All units are single floor with central air, large windows, modern kitchens and 2 designated parking spots. The building is secure, has elevator access and on-site laundry. There are Six 2 bedroom and two 3 bedroom units. Don’t miss this unique opportunity!

For open house information, contact Robert Inman, RE/MAX Town & Country at 603-357-4100

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4857517)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eGGMj_0dXYrZLZ00

5 Cherry Tree Lane, Swanzey, 03446

2 Beds 2 Baths | $152,000 | Condominium | 748 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction and ready for immediate occupancy! Well built, duplex style condos. High cathedral ceilings give these units a grand feeling, lots of natural light, custom kitchen with quality materials & master suite. Convenient location just munutes to Keene and close to shopping, restaraunts and all the ammenities the area and community has to offer. Other models and floorplans to choose from. 1st floor bedroom and still time to choose your colors, cabinetry, etc.,

For open house information, contact Ryan Goodell, Keene at 603-352-5433

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-145196876)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GikFm_0dXYrZLZ00

28 Skyline Drive, Keene, 03431

2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Condominium | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with enclosed sunroom/office is all on one floor. The kitchen has big windows and there are skylights in the vaulted ceilings in the living room providing lots of natural light. The wood fireplace will make the holidays - or any day - cozy. The attached two-car garage will keep you dry from rain and snow. This is a great location, behind the Keene Family Y and close to walking/biking/running trails.

For open house information, contact Denise Thomas, Keene at 603-352-5433

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-150081275)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keene, NH
Business
City
Keene, NH
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denise Thomas
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Keene Times

Keene Times

Keene, NH
105
Followers
618
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy