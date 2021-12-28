Urban home ownership in Keene? These condos are on the market

(KEENE, NH) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Keene condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Keene condos have been selected from our classified listings:

238 Base Hill Road, Keene, 03431 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Condominium | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This condo is AFFORDABLE, APPEALING and AVAILABLE!!! Affordable because the condo fee is only $214/mo. and there is no added expense to your budget for outside maintenance. Appealing because it is in immaculate condition with 11/2 baths. The private patio is south facing, looks out towards conservation land and has, for the garden lover, space for a vegetable or flower garden. The bonus with this unit is that it includes a carport and added parking space. And it's only 3 miles to downtown Keene and the Rail Trail. Available because you can close on your own time. So don't waste a minute and start sending out invitations to family and friends to come celebrate the holiday festivities in your New Year's home.

For open house information, contact Shirley Marcello, Keene at 603-352-5433

7 Emerald Street, Keene, 03431 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Condominium | 568 Square Feet | Built in 1880

ONLY 3 UNITS LEFT! 8 new condominiums in the heart of downtown Keene! High ceiling, loft style condominiums built to a high standard with exposed brick walls and duct work. Just feet from Main Street, enjoy a modern lifestyle, walking distance to restaurants, theater, the COOP, rail trail, Keene State College, shopping and much more! All units are single floor with central air, large windows, modern kitchens and 2 designated parking spots. The building is secure, has elevator access and on-site laundry. There are Six 2 bedroom and two 3 bedroom units. Don’t miss this unique opportunity!

For open house information, contact Robert Inman, RE/MAX Town & Country at 603-357-4100

5 Cherry Tree Lane, Swanzey, 03446 2 Beds 2 Baths | $152,000 | Condominium | 748 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction and ready for immediate occupancy! Well built, duplex style condos. High cathedral ceilings give these units a grand feeling, lots of natural light, custom kitchen with quality materials & master suite. Convenient location just munutes to Keene and close to shopping, restaraunts and all the ammenities the area and community has to offer. Other models and floorplans to choose from. 1st floor bedroom and still time to choose your colors, cabinetry, etc.,

For open house information, contact Ryan Goodell, Keene at 603-352-5433

28 Skyline Drive, Keene, 03431 2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Condominium | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with enclosed sunroom/office is all on one floor. The kitchen has big windows and there are skylights in the vaulted ceilings in the living room providing lots of natural light. The wood fireplace will make the holidays - or any day - cozy. The attached two-car garage will keep you dry from rain and snow. This is a great location, behind the Keene Family Y and close to walking/biking/running trails.

For open house information, contact Denise Thomas, Keene at 603-352-5433