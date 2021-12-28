ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Top homes for sale in Clinton

Clinton Voice
Clinton Voice
 1 day ago

(Clinton, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clinton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

387 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, 28328

3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Totally remodeled home built in 2001. New 30 year architectural shingle roof, HVAC is only 6 years old. All new paint and flooring along with fixtures throughout the house. This property is 1836 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Property is in the Clinton City School District and is located close to Clinton High School.

For open house information, contact Dan Demers, Sell Your Home Services LLC at 877-893-6566

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Greenville-Pitt Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPARNC-100302436)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BIS7Z_0dXYrIaS00

3809 Cabin Museum Road, Turkey, 28393

3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,282 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Just in time for Christmas!Ring in the holidays with this beautiful home sitting on a 1acre stretch of land with a warm country vibe. This 2282 sqft home features 3 bed 2.5 Bath, a huge master suite with an oversized bonus room that leads to a private deck. Mature landscaping with built-in goldfish pond. Has Cummings water filtration system that conveys and seller is offering a free 1 yr Home Warranty!!

For open house information, contact Teresa S Dixon, Realty ONE Group Affinity at 910-378-7737

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Jacksonville Board of Realtors NC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-JBRNC-100301041)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, NC
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realty One Group#Housing List#Clinton High School#Home Services Llc
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Clinton Voice

Clinton Voice

Clinton, NC
126
Followers
445
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clinton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy