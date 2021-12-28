Top homes for sale in Clinton

(Clinton, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clinton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

387 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, 28328 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Totally remodeled home built in 2001. New 30 year architectural shingle roof, HVAC is only 6 years old. All new paint and flooring along with fixtures throughout the house. This property is 1836 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Property is in the Clinton City School District and is located close to Clinton High School.

3809 Cabin Museum Road, Turkey, 28393 3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,282 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Just in time for Christmas!Ring in the holidays with this beautiful home sitting on a 1acre stretch of land with a warm country vibe. This 2282 sqft home features 3 bed 2.5 Bath, a huge master suite with an oversized bonus room that leads to a private deck. Mature landscaping with built-in goldfish pond. Has Cummings water filtration system that conveys and seller is offering a free 1 yr Home Warranty!!

