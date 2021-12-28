Check out these homes on the Marion market now

(Marion, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marion. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1806 Crown Road, Herrin, 62948 4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Construction done!!! This will be the most exciting new addition to the beautiful Dynasty subdivision with well appointed interior. All rooms with modern ceiling fan / light for very comfortable daily living year round. Large open kitchen with functional cabinets and pantry. All granite counter top should provide lots of enjoyment of cooking. Very large Master bedroom suite with tub & shower. Large dinning room connected to family for entertainment and more.

For open house information, contact SEBASTIAN CHOU, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868

903 S Madison Street, Marion, 62959 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,162 Square Feet | Built in 1900

If you are looking for charm downtown Marion with some work this home has a lot to offer. Open Living Room & Dining Area. Beautiful Stained Glass Window. Laundry has been moved to the kitchen but can be taken back to the basement if needed. Great covered front porch and fenced area in backyard. Covered 12x24 Carport, Newer HVAC 2017. Woods Basement waterproofed the Unfinished Basement. Newer Roof. Original Wood Floors could be refinished. Landscaping within past couple years was complete.

For open house information, contact SHELLY CAIN, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868

13491 S Egypt Shores Drive, Creal Springs, 62922 3 Beds 3 Baths | $528,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,434 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Looking for that perfect lake front home. This 3 BR , 3 full bath home situated on beautiful Lake of Egypt's main lakefront offers a spacious open concept with many updates. The multilevel exterior decks with wrap around walkways offer over 850 SQ FT of lake front deck area. The main level has a vaulted ceiling, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, kitchen , pantry and laundry. The lower level offers a wet bar area with back bar , family room, large master bedroom with full master bath added in 2014. The covered floating boat dock with boat lift and additional side dock offers watercraft mooring and recreational usage. Enjoy the beauty of the lake while relaxing in the hot tub located on the front deck area. Also included are the living room and family room furniture, 3-large screen TV's and bar refrigerator in addition to the kitchen appliances, washer and dryer. There are no mandatory association fees, optional $40 fee for a key to the neighborhood private boat launching area.

For open house information, contact ALAN OWEN, SOMER REAL ESTATE at 618-548-5123

209 S Jefferson Street, West Frankfort, 62896 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Seller request Masks to be worn during showing. Please make sure cat stays inside. Solid home, Corner lot, Nice sized rooms, Newly updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Beautiful Sun Room! New Attic pull-down Stairs,12x12 Shed, Handicap Access at 3 Doors. All widows Double Payne . Fire place, Roof Approx 2010 Per Seller's notes.

For open house information, contact LORA MELLOTT-GREATHOUSE, BUY HOME REALTY at 618-242-8383