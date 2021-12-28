Check out these Savannah homes on the market

(Savannah, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Savannah will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6 Low Country Lane, Savannah, 31411 4 Beds 4 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,330 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Stunning, traditional brick home centered in the most convenient part of the island. Enjoy arriving to your home in minutes once you arrive onto the island and enter a spectacular neighborhood in Oakridge. This extraordinary home features many upgrades including a supersize gourmet kitchen.

806 Armadale Road, Port Wentworth, 31407 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1959

HONEY STOP THE CAR! CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL MOVE-IN READY FAMILY HOME. THIS HOME IS WELL MAINTAINED AND OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHS. INCLUDES A SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM, COZY SUNROOM, AND EAT-IN KITCHEN. FEATURES FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING, LIKE NEW ROOF AND WINDOWS. THE OVER-SIZED BACKYARD IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. PLUS…NO HOA! CONVENIENT TO GULFSTREAM, GA PORTS AUTHORITY AND ONLY MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN SAVANNAH. THIS HOME IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE!!!

2485 Quacco Road, Pooler, 31322 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,065 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Fall in love with this spacious Pooler home. This home offers step less entry into this single story. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with split floor plan. Upon entry you have a separate and spacious family room and dining room. To the left of the home is the master suite that has two closets and tray ceiling. The master bathroom offers an oversized soaker tub with separate shower and double vanity. The natural light from all the windows and high ceilings make a good place to sit and read or just relax. There is also space to work from home while enjoying the fireplace during winter months. Enjoy the private wooded view from the your back porch. This home is conveniently located near the Tanger Outlets, Savannah Hilton Head airport, and I-95 and minutes to Downtown Savannah.

2217 E 37Th Street, Savannah, 31404 2 Beds 1 Bath | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Adorable post-war bungalow in Victory Heights! Located on a quiet street with mature landscaping, plenty of off street parking and a detached carport, this home is ready for you! Living room boasting beautiful hardwood floors, abundant natural light and original built-ins. Spacious kitchen with freshly painted cabinets opens to the dining room. Generous sized screened porch creates additional living space overlooking the fully fenced back yard. Two storage buildings and a citrus tree round out this property.

