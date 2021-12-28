House hunting? Check these Akron townhomes

(AKRON, OH) These Akron townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

1051 Meadow Run, Copley, 44321 3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,140 | Townhouse | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand new Townhomes in highly-ranked Copley-Fairlawn schools. Enjoy low maintenance living with landscaping, lawn care, & snow removal included! To Be Built. Photos for representation only.

1975 Stansberry Cir, Akron, 44313 3 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Townhouse | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Welcome to Greystone Luxury condominiums. This is a must see, renovated, move-in ready unit with tons of upgrades. You are welcomed into a 2 story foyer with tons of natural light and leads you into a great room with vaulted ceilings, custom entertainment center and beverage station. Large eat-in kitchen with large peninsula and quartz counter tops with touch faucet. Spacious master with large walk-in closet with closet system and master bath with his and her walk-in shower. The second floor encompasses a modern railing catwalk, spacious loft with custom wall feature, 2 large additional bedrooms, and a recently updated bathroom. The backyard encompasses a patio with a pond and fountain. Recent updates include laminate flooring 8/21, carpet 8/21, new roof 7/21, appliances 8/21, hot water tank 2019, AC unit 2020. Next door to Nature Realm. Close to nearby shops. Warranty included. Don't miss this incredible opportunity.

2844 Riviera Dr, Fairlawn, 44333 3 Beds 3 Baths | $408,550 | Townhouse | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Three bedroom Townhome w/full basement in prime Fairlawn location minutes to all amenities will be complete for 2022 move-in. Trend forward exteriors feature white board & batten siding, contrasting Pella windows, metal roof detail and stone accents. Guests are welcomed with a covered entry, dedicated foyer & luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Great room features soaring ceilings, dramatic window wall, gas fireplace and open view of the well-appointed kitchen. Owners will enjoy 42" white painted cabinetry w/soft-close doors/drawers, granite counters, tile backsplash & spacious pantry. Large first floor laundry and powder room complete the main level as well as a first-floor owner's suite w/vaulted ceiling, private bath w/tile shower, dual sinks and 2 spacious walk-in closets. Upstairs you will find 2 guest bedrooms w/full bath. Full basement roughed for future full bath. Incredible savings with the 85% 15-year tax abatement!

1639 Mud Brook Ln, Cuyahoga Falls, 44313 3 Beds 3 Baths | $347,135 | Townhouse | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A townhome that offers style and space, but never sacrifices convenience and comfort, we have the Calvert. As soon as you enter the foyer you’ll know you’ve arrived. To your right, the kitchen with pantry and eating peninsula overlooks the dining room and great room. The laundry room and powder room are conveniently located off the 2-car garage entry. The light-filled open-concept floorplan opens at the back with an addition of a beautiful Sunroom. The first floor owner’s bedroom is off the great room, retreat from the day to the luxury owner’s bath, with its double bowl vanity and shower with seat. A huge walk-in closet gives you plenty of storage space. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a bath, perfect for guests, hobbies, or both! In addition, this home has a finished recreation room and full bathroom in the basement.

