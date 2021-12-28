ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Take a look at these homes for sale in Omaha

 1 day ago

(Omaha, NE) There aren't many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Omaha than checking out what's on the market now. Whether you're looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that's being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2119 Gindy Drive, Bellevue, 68147

3 Beds 3 Baths | $542,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,619 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Colleen LeVier, M: 402-306-2512, colleenlevier@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - WOW... what a house... and still time to pick your own selections. 3 bed/ 3 bath/ 3 car walkout Ranch on a very sought after treed lot. This house has it all... farmhouse elevation, zero entry, covered stoop, finished basement, LVP flooring through-out main level (bedrooms are carpet). roll in shower, sprinkler system, beautiful deck. Convenient to Offutt, Kennedy Freeway, shopping, dining, & schools. What are you waiting for?? Call for more details.

171 Glen Avenue, Council Bluffs, 51503

4 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Kim Stephens, M: 402-203-9106, kim.stephens@kwelite.com, https://www.kwElite.com - ATTENTION INVESTORS! Your fix and flip opportunity awaits! Restore this home to it's former grandeur!

4204 N 127Th Plaza, Omaha, 68164

3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Mobile Home | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Janelle Tierney, M: 402-213-8981, janelle@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Mechanics dream garage at a mobile home park! The garage has heating, cooling, and a beam in the middle of the garage to hoist engines. WOW! This space includes not only this amazing garage, a two-car car port, two sheds, and ample parking. This beautiful mobile home is updated throughout. New carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint, new vinyl siding, vinyl flooring in the main living area, updated bathrooms, and so many more updates. Super spacious main bedroom with a dream walk-in shower and large bathroom. Maplewood Estates offers a great clubhouse with a swimming pool, a basketball court, and a playground. This Maplewood Estates beauty is waiting for the new owner!

2325 S 24Th Street, Omaha, 68107

2 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,123 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Martha Barrera, M: 402-216-7986, mbarrera@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Newly renovated in a prime location, updated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath with its original wood floors. Open concept kitchen and dining area. Great enclosed front porch and porch in the back of the house. A must see house. House is near the interstate, near the zoo and downtown. A must see!

