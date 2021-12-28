ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Check out these townhomes for sale in Washington

Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 1 day ago

(WASHINGTON, DC) If you’re on the market for a home in Washington, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Washington, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11bLLd_0dXYpASE00

1201 N Royal St, Alexandria, 22314

1 Bed 2 Baths | $898,000 | Townhouse | 952 Square Feet | Built in None

GRAND OPENING! Introducing MUSE, now selling in presale! ** Free wine frig in unit 203!! **New water view mid-rise luxury condominium with 73 total residences & 29 one-of-a-kind floor plans with Old Town perspectives. Offering 1+den to 2 beds+den residences ranging from 920 - 2800 sq. ft. of extraordinary sophisticated space. Every residence features stunning floor-to-ceiling glass with operable windows, 7.5" engineered oak wood floor, custom imported Snaidero cabinetry, Waterworks and Brizio fixtures, Bosch panelized appliances, quartz countertops with waterfall, wine fridge, porcelain tile, recessed lighting throughout, and more. Select residences include expansive outdoor terraces and/or balconies. Amenities include direct access to Mt. Vernon Trail, 24-hour front desk, lobby lounge, bike storage, penthouse lounge with outdoor wrap-around terrace with sweeping water views of DC, MD, and VA, indoor-outdoor fitness center with dedicated movement room, and pet wash. White glove services include an on-site lobby porter for general assistance, an on-site experienced property manager, a full-time licensed building engineer, and daily janitorial staff. The new home of Art League of Alexandria will offer artist studios and classes in retail space. Other neighborhood retail includes Harris Teeter, Trader Joe's, Rustico, Hank & Mitzi's, Cafe 44, Goldfinch, and Oak Steakhouse. A mere .75 miles to King St, 5 miles to Washington DC, and 1 traffic light to Reagan Airport. Delivery in 2021. Sales Gallery open daily by appointment.

For open house information, contact Muse 1201 North Royal (Owner), LLC

Copyright © 2021 Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CHBBN-169-307434)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CrYaD_0dXYpASE00

9715 Summerton Drive, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $482,990 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

This floorplan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This end unit is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with granite counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with granite counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more!

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-DT10)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f14Gs_0dXYpASE00

2135 Ruby Turn, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $581,120 | Townhouse | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-420-42185-422010000-0031)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jERS5_0dXYpASE00

2123 Ruby Turn, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $596,120 | Townhouse | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-420-42185-422010000-0037)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Real Estate
Washington, DC
Business
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Lincoln Daily

Check out these homes for sale in Lincoln now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Chase Collier, M: 402-659-0840, chase@one80Lincoln.com, - Freshly remodeled home from top to bottom! This home boasts new paint, flooring, new water heater,
LINCOLN, NE
Observer

Julia Child’s Washington, D.C. Home Is Now Listed for $3.5 Million

If you’ve ever wanted to own a serious piece of culinary history, perhaps you should consider a Washington, D.C. home that just hit the sales market. The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom abode where iconic late chef Julia Child once lived is now up for grabs, if you’ve got $3.5 million to spare.
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

1261 Mckeone Avenue,

1261 McKeone Ave 4BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our NEWLY renovated 4BR/1BA (shower only) home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has new flooring, a new roof, new windows, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, central air, spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up, full basement, a detached 3 car garage, on and off street parking, and a lovely rear deck patio!! You don't want to miss out on this home!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5612 Jefferson Davis Highway

Great building opportunity off of Jefferson Davis Highway! Approximately one acre located perfectly south of Fredericksburg with great commuting options in both directions. Located close to shopping and two exits of I95. There is a structure on the land that can be removed. There is so much potential here!. Listing...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Recessed Lighting#Townhomes#Housing List#Snaidero#Waterworks#Art League
HuffingtonPost

Second Virginia Time Capsule From 1887 Opened, Revealing Rare Relics Of Past

A second time capsule found in Virginia revealed rare relics from the time of the Confederacy and after. The capsule was discovered in Richmond on Monday buried underneath the pedestal of where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee once stood. Last week, another time capsule was found underneath the pedestal, but researchers only found a few books and a coin ― not at all what they had been expecting.
RICHMOND, VA
Scribe

835-865 Mix Avenue

Stunning 2 Bedroom/ Granite Countertops/ Hardwood Flooring - Chestnut Hill South has it all---spacious apartments, open floor plans, enormous balconies and a quick responding professional maintenance team. This community offers floor plans ranging from 615 to 1475 square feet starting at $1050 a month. All apartments include heat, hot water, air-conditioning and assigned off-street parking. Play a round of pool in our billiards room, spend the summer days relaxing by the pool or test out your green thumb in our organic community garden. Most apartments come with a washer/dryer hook-up so you can do your laundry at your own pace. Enjoy the convenience of living in close proximity to Hamden’s “Miracle Mile” full of shops and restaurants. Chestnut Hill South is located just minutes away from The Farmington Canal walking trail, Sleeping Giant, Yale University, Quinnipiac University, Sikorsky, area hospitals along with I-91 and the Merritt Parkway.
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
thexunewswire.com

146 Parker Ave

AWESOME 5 bed/ 2 Bath on Parker Mins. from UC Only $3125/mo ($625/pp)!!! - PRE-LEASING NOW For August 2022!!!. You do not want to miss out on this BEAUTIFUL 5 bedroom, 2 bath unit over 2000 sq. ft. just minutes from UC Campus on one of the most desired streets, PARKER!
CINCINNATI, OH
bhhschicago.com

611 N 3rd Avenue

Beautifully updated ranch home on almost a 1/4 acre in Villa Park. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom, large laundry/mud room with new washer and dryer and cabinets for added storage, family room and eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, countertop microwave, and under cabinet lighting. The living room, hallway and 2 of the bedrooms have hardwood flooring. The master has durable laminate flooring. The bathroom features granite top vanity, maple cabinetry, a medicine cabinet and heated travertine flooring. Fully fenced in spacious yard, 4 car garage, yes you read that correctly, a paver brick patio, firepit, and shed. Conveniently located. Trampoline will be removed before move in. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. All applicants 18+ over must complete an application and a credit, criminal and sex offender report, $40 per person. 640 credit, 1 month of paystubs and W-2 for previous year, pic of ID's.
VILLA PARK, IL
redfin.com

4005 N Southport Ave #2,

Perfect Southport Corridor/ Wrigleyville location. Sun-drenched unit with gleaming hardwood floors and two outdoor spaces, including a massive back deck. This is the rare find that keeps its vintage charm but is updated with central air/heat and modern interior paint. Beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a new dishwasher. New convenient in-unit stackable laundry. Front patio outdoor furniture, window treatments, shelving in the second bedroom, and the storage cabinet in the bathroom are included in the sale. 6x6 storage unit available in the basement. Well-run with healthy reserves. Boundless neighborhood amenities, close to Brown Line/Red Line, a quick trip to the lakefront. Blaine School District. One extra large parking space is INCLUDED with tandem possibilities!!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3706 Elkader

There is never a wrong time to buy the right home. Come See for yourself this Large Cozy Brick Traditional Home in the highly sought after Ednor Gardens. A very quiet street with a Garage and parking pad in the rear. This 3 bedroom 1.5 Baths has everything you have been looking for. Updates galore including New Stainless Steel kitchen appliances and pristine red oak kitchen floors. All new light fixtures throughout the home, an updated bathroom, whole house has been freshly painted, brand new entry doors and garage door, basement has been redone including grinded and sealed floors. A gas fireplace that makes the combo living room/dining room very inviting. Save money knowing there is a New Roof, New Chimney and New Garbage Disposal. This house is very close to JHU, public transportation and Union Memorial Hospital. This is truly a place to call home.
REAL ESTATE
Town Square LIVE News

Break in new year with free hike in a Delaware park

Delaware’s State Parks are offering 17 self-guided tours for New Year’s Day.                                                                               The state once again will host self-guided hikes through state parks on Jan. 1 to celebrate the new year. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control 17 hikes are spread through the state’s parks as part of a national movement sponsored by America’s ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Voice

Washington Voice

Washington, DC
237
Followers
620
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy