Take a look at these homes on the market in Austin

7405 Amanda Ellis Way, Austin, 78749 3 Beds 3 Baths | $560,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home located in the Village at Western Oaks subdivision, conveniently close to the MoPac and shopping areas! Master Bedroom and Bath on the main level-a bonus. This well-maintained home features 2 living areas-1 downstairs and1 upstairs.

6102 Amber Pass, Austin, 78745 3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,125 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Offering a fantastic location in South Austin, this three bedroom two bath home is not to be missed. With many updates including all new flooring, quartz counters in the kitchen and baths, new plumbing and light fixtures and more, this home has it all. The primary bedroom is situated in the rear of the home allowing for privacy and a quiet retreat. The kitchen with breakfast bars opens to the living area making it great for entertaining. There is plenty of room in the backyard and on the deck to relax after a days hard work or to enjoy a morning coffee.

4405 Destinys Gate Dr, Austin, 78727 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,168 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Step into this stunning home and fall in love! Located in the desirable Preston Oaks neighborhood in Northwest Austin, this 4-bedroom home features so many beautiful updates and details throughout. Soaring 2-story ceilings and windows welcome you into this spacious and sun-lit home. Gorgeous hardwood floors can be found throughout most of the home, including the beautifully updated kitchen with granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and a charming breakfast area. Entertain and relax in the expansive family room centered by the stylish fireplace and trio of large windows flooding the area with so much natural light. Private and spacious owners retreat is separate from the rest of the bedrooms, showcased by a spacious walk-in closet, and large windows overlooking the backyard and trees, giving the room an airy, treehouse feel. French doors lead you to the just remodeled, spa-like en suite bath with quartz double vanity, frameless shower enclosure and large garden tub with stylish tile surround. Sip your morning coffee in the screened patio outfitted with slate tile flooring and ceiling fan just off the breakfast area or step out to the lush backyard oasis with large garden beds and mature trees. Wonderful location with Balcones District Park less than 5 minutes away with walking trails, tennis and volleyball courts, pool and much more. Excellent Austin ISD schools including Summit Elementary, Murchison Middle and Anderson High schools. Just one mile from the existing Apple campus, and three miles to the new campus. Easy access to major roads, The Domain, restaurants, and employers.

9805 Bal Harbor Rd, Austin, 78733 3 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,174 Square Feet | Built in 1970

OFFER DEADLINE is 6PM Wednesday December 8th.Original Section 1 of Austin Lake Estates off Cuernavaca, one of West Austin's most prized neighborhoods. Investor special, as-is, where is-Original Section 1 of Austin Lake Estates off Cuernavaca, one of West Austin's most prized neighborhoods. Investor special, as-is, where is-with all faults...no repairs entertained. 2 houses-the main house is 1,174' per tax record with 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath, multi-level. The guest house (not on tax record) is 2 story, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, size & year built unknown. Eanes School District is one of the best in the state. Voluntary HOA membership allows access to Lake Austin via Lake Hills private park w/boat ramp, picnic area, volleyball court, & playground (approximately $350 annual membership fee, with waiting list). The park is a short walk from 9805 Bal Harbor. There is no survey.

