Check out these homes on the Mount Shasta market now

Mount Shasta, CA

Mt Shasta Digest
 2 days ago

(Mount Shasta, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mount Shasta than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

600 N Mount Shasta Blvd, Mt Shasta, 96067

5 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,550 Square Feet | Built in None

This classic Mt Shasta home exudes old world charm. Covered from porch and balcony wrap around two sides of the house and provide a comfortable place to sit with friends and watch the downtown action. Four bedrooms and two Jack-n-Jill bathrooms upstairs, with a fantastic view of Mt Shasta from two of the upstairs bedrooms, and the upstairs balcony. Two sets of French doors downstairs, one leading into the living area from the main entry foyer, and another opening the dining area up to the covered porch. French doors upstairs, between the living area and the foyer leading out to upper balcony. Living room features crown molding, fireplace insert and big windows looking out toward Main St. Dining room features crown molding, wainscotted walls, built in hutch, wall sconces and a large crystal chandelier. Two car garage, and a nice, level corner lot. This has been used as a home since construction, but you'll want to talk to the City about possible other uses due to it's C-2 Zoning.

For open house information, contact Aaron Cena, Coldwell Banker-Mtn Gate Properties at 530-926-5236

Copyright © 2021 Siskiyou Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARCA-20211234)

852 Deas Way, Mt Shasta, 96067

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,049,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,024 Square Feet | Built in None

Featuring sophisticated architecture, this custom-built Manor offers 5,204 sf with 4 bds & 3.5 baths. Nestled on .39 acres of land that seamlessly bleeds into 126 acres of pristine 5-Star Golf Course access, it undoubtedly compares to NO other home in Mt. Shasta. This Manor comes with the unique distinction of being the ONLY home that is located directly on the World Renown Mt. Shasta Resort Golf Course on the 9th Hole to be exact! High-end finishes & nature-inspired design include Rare Imported Stone, Sophisticated Carterville Hickory Flooring, Palais Series Lourvre Tiles, Hurth Wood Fireplace w/ Genuine Fossil Inlays, Chef’s Dream Kitchen, Imported Brazillian Marcerello Granite, Custom Cherrywood Cabinetry & Picturesque Windows to take in those breath-taking Mt. Shasta Mountain views. Guests can easily gather while enjoying their own space as the levels can be separately contained including elevator access for functional & accommodating generational use. Magnificent blend of adventure & elegance defines this Manor. Features: Pass thru 992 sf 4-Car Garage w/ Golf Cart Parking & Workshop, Propane & Oil Built-in Generator, Hydronic Heating System, 2 Primary Suites & MORE!

For open house information, contact Brett Waite, Shasta Real Estate Group at 530-926-3807

Copyright © 2021 Siskiyou Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARCA-20201237)

