ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New River, AZ

These houses are for sale in New River

New River Daily
New River Daily
 2 days ago

(NEW RIVER, AZ) Looking for a house in New River? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these New River listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rs0V_0dR65cAq00

2122 W Apache Rain Road W, Phoenix, 85085

4 Beds 3 Baths | $719,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,742 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome to a beautiful tri level home that is spacious in size . Four bedroom 3 Bath plus a large Game room for entertaining. Plus an additional den/office downstairs Enjoy the private yard that hosts a wonderful pebble tec pool for those hot summer days Also Solar leased panels installed 2021 and a 3 car garage

For open house information, contact Maureen Polus, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6313838)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tebrm_0dR65cAq00

37211 N 15Th Avenue, Phoenix, 85086

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,470 Square Feet | Built in 2016

A VERY UNIQUE opportunity to own TWO SINGLE FAMILY (site built) HOMES on 3.46 acres in the heart of Desert Hills. Flat and usable property. HOME #1: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, flex room, extended 2 car garage, 2268 Sq Ft., warm tongue & groove ceilings in the living area, rich stained concrete flooring throughout, huge stone fireplace is the focal point of this open concept home, highly upgraded kitchen w/ staggered knotty alder cabinets, built in wine rack, concrete counter tops w/butcher block island & WALK-IN pantry. Master bedroom suite w/separate bedroom exit, large walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate jacuzzi tub & walk-in shower with beautiful tile surround & backsplash. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a spacious Jack & Jill Bath. Inside laundry w/matching cabinets, mop sink & ..... stainless-steel washer & dryer included. Highly upgraded fans & fixtures, 10' ceilings, 8' doors & Central Vac System. 2+ car garage with heated & cooled flex room will make a great craft room, office or mini workshop. Listen to the rain on your perfectly placed extended & elevated, covered patio w/misting system, pavers galore & overlooking the arena. HOME #2: 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1202 Sq Ft. THIS IS NOT JUST A CASITA. It is a site built single family home with it's own APN #. The perfect great room, split bedroom floor plan w/ wood floors in all traffic areas & neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Highly upgraded staggered cabinets w/granite counter tops throughout. Light & bright kitchen boasts island, all stainless-steel appliances & eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom with walk-in shower, jetted tub & walk-in closet. 10' ceilings, upgraded fans & fixtures. Inside laundry with matching cabinets. Covered patio & 2 car garage. 150' X 181' Lighted Roping Arena. 5 stall (16'16') barn w/Tack Room, wash rack. Two-50 AMP RV. So much room left to make it what you wish. Add stalls, warm up arena, additional RV spaces, add a pool......

For open house information, contact Shannon R Everett, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6331051)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySbvJ_0dR65cAq00

4449 E Andrea Drive, Cave Creek, 85331

4 Beds 3 Baths | $835,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,479 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home w/ large media room in Tatum Highlands. Kitchen has new quartz counters, refinished cabinets, center island, beautiful back splash, new plank flooring, tons of storage, and opens to the family room with 20 foot high ceiling. Two newer AC units, new roof in 2019, newly re-finished bathroom cabinets, new flooring & baseboards in main level, new flooring in bathrooms, upgraded fireplace & media wall with stacked stone and reclaimed wood mantel. Large primary bedroom downstairs with huge walk in closet, dual sinks, white cabinets, new flooring, separate tub, with exit to extra large covered rear patio with lush grass and citrus trees in back yard. Refreshing pool with new equipment. Three car garage. Close to shopping & minutes from the 101 Hwy.

For open house information, contact Maureen M Tatum, Keller Williams Arizona Realty at 480-767-3000

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6332778)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMCQx_0dR65cAq00

5430 E Lone Mountain Road, Cave Creek, 85331

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,500 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Custom home with a Private Solar Gate and NO HOA!! This gorgeous custom home sits on 1.369 acres and has new white wood molded walls in the dining room and family room has shiplap as of August 2021. Completely remodeled kitchen in 2019 with gas cooktop, coffee bar and portable Islands. AC replaced and tons of upgrades throughout to include cherry wood hardwood flooring, dual pane windows, newer lighting, Built in BBQ on the back patio upper level with Bar and firepit. The lower lever of the backyard has a sparkling swimming pool, cabana and rock pool feature. In the document section you will find more lot dimensions, and a road, gate and outter fence maintanance agreement between all four of the custom home site lots. Great north South exposure and mountain views! Buyers to verify sq ft as the 3rd widows peak is not added to tax records. The wrap around veranda/porch is perfect to relax on morning or evening. Upgraded paver driveway and parking areas. Huge laundry room and pantry off the newly remodeled kitchen. This could be your new home today. Please watch the video attached herein and enjoy!

For open house information, contact Debbie Lee Shields, Shields Regal Realty at 480-585-6420

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6283322)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Inside Indiana Business

River Ridge to Negotiate Sale of Largest Tract of Land

The 6,000-acre River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville could see the development of a single business accounting for 10% of the property. The River Ridge Development Authority has given Executive Director Jerry Acy the go ahead to negotiate the sale of about 600 acres or more within the business park.
ECONOMY
Silicon Valley

Unique multiple-use mini compound off Piedmont Avenue

The modern property at 4001-4003 Howe St. features a luxury two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home (with large bonus room and expansive basement/workshop) and a separate sleek, contemporary studio cottage. There also is an income-producing, newly remodeled commercial space all located in the heart of the Piedmont Avenue shopping district. You enter...
REAL ESTATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

River House apartment contractor named

Bancroft Construction Co., Wilmington, is the contractor for the River House apartment project on the Wilmington Riverfront. River House is a two-phase development with 300 apartments units along the Christina River off A Street. Completion is slated for 2023. Phase 1 will include the construction of a six-story building as...
WILMINGTON, DE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21131 Ashburn Heights Drive

Bright and Sunny 2 level attached home has the openness and feel of a single family hone! Spacious granite countertops in kitchen with Double Ovens and center island. Huge Pantry and ample laundry room. Hard surface flooring throughout the home. Beautiful Fireplace in the family room, recessed lighting luxury plantation shutters and French doors allow light to stream in. Primary retreat with dual walk in closets and lovely en suite bath. 2 car rear load garage with attic space above- perfect for extra storage!. Courtyard with Patio. Located in an amenity rich community, the HOA covers your Landscaping, Swimming Pool and Fitness Center. Terrific location close to the toll road and several commuter routes as well as the Silver Line Metro.
ASHBURN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New River, AZ
City
Desert Hills, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 4216 Audubon Park Dr.: $399,000 Neighborhood: City Park Realtor: Ryan Massey at The Redbud Group Features: Designer kitchen, modern finishes, back deck, 5-minute drive to  Specs: 3 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths, 1,927 square […] The post Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

115 W Hilltop Road

Look no further! This fully updated home provides you with everything you ever wanted. New Hardwood floors and stunning cedar shiplap accent walls in the living room. New Wolfe cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen along with new stainless steel appliances. Kitchen floors are wood grain porcelain tile. 6 total bedrooms (2 on the upper floor - 2 on the main level & 2 on the lower level) and 2 full bathrooms (1 on the main level & 1 on the lower level). Tons of storage throughout! Newer roof and new windows. Detached garage is great for parking or storage and is equipped with electric - new garage door and opener! Back yard is your own private oasis with hardscape and landscape surrounded by 6 foot privacy fence. Enjoy the 10 X 13 gazebo equipped with electric and cable TV! Truly a MUST SEE! Great location close to shopping and major highways.
REAL ESTATE
WETM

Private island for sale on the Chemung River

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) — Are you in need of a unique Christmas gift? Look no further than a private island for sale on the Chemung River. Drew Christian, Owner of Smart Focus Realty and a licensed real estate broker, is selling the 8.44 acre island that sits between the Lowman and Chemung exits on I-86.
CHEMUNG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardwood Flooring#Citrus Trees#Laundry Room#Windows#Homesmart#Bedrooms 2 3#Jack Jill Bath#Washer Dryer#Central Vac System
colchestersun.com

This $445,495 house is in a private location and has an open floor plan

This home in Colchester features an open floor plan and an owner's suite on the first floor. It has a separate full bathroom for guests and has a yard that backs into woods. Bathrooms: 3 (2 full,1 half) Price: $445,495. Square Feet: 2,261. HIGHLIGHTS: open floor plan, owners suite, stainless...
REAL ESTATE
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Cozy house on Lake Mallalieu for sale

This snug retreat on Lake Mallalieu offers unique spaces in every room. In the living room, there is a lofted section that is ideal for a play area, home office or reading nook. Meanwhile the kitchen (also with a raised ceiling) has a wood burning fireplace, which is perfect for cold mornings.
REAL ESTATE
connectcre.com

Essex Team Closes Sale of River North Apartments

Essex Realty Group recently facilitated the off-market sale of 858 N. Franklin St, a 23-unit luxury boutique apartment building in River North. Principals Jim Darrow, Jordan Gottlieb, Steve Livaditis and Director Matt Feo represented the buyer, a local investor, who paid $12.4 million. Completed in 2015, the building is comprised...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Motor City Metro

Check out these Detroit homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to Detroit's hidden gem- The Saint Charles Residences! Enjoy century old architecture with the advantage of a brand new 15 year NEZ
DETROIT, MI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

A Chenequa home on North Lake that was once owned by a U.S. congressman recently sold for $4.89 million

Once home to several generations of the Reuss family, a North Lake property recently sold for $4.89 million. The village of Chenequa residence, known as Northcote Estate, sits on 15 acres and features 140 feet of lake frontage, a 5,710-square-foot main home that has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four fireplaces. The property also includes a guest home that is over 1,000 square feet, a carriage house that is over 500 square feet, six garage spaces, a swimming pool, petanque court and a tennis/pickleball court.
NORTH LAKE, WI
bhhschicago.com

439 Cary Woods Circle

Spacious 2-story townhome with finished english basement that has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, and attached 2 car garage in the Cary Woods subdivision. The property has to offer cozy fireplace , 42" maple cabinets with lots of storage, ss appliances. Upstairs you'll have two good-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet and en-suite with double vanity, a second bedroom with full bath. The finished english basement has a comfortable family room with large window, storage under the stairs and access to the garage.
CARY, IL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3619 Georgia Avenue NW , #202

Corner unit stunner! VA APPROVED. The Exchange is a new construction condominium 1 block to metro. Corner 2BR/2BA w/large living/dining room and kitchen and balcony. Private storage and private roof decks available for purchase! Tall ceilings, wall-to-wall and floor-to ceiling European windows that open. The floors are wide-plank hardwoods. Kitchen is large and open with an island with breakfast bar seating, quartz counters and matching backsplash. Italian cabinets throughout. The bathroom and shower enclosures are built of large format tile stretching to the ceiling, floating vanities. Large closets, W/D in-unit, LED lighting, private balcony. Elegance and craftsmanship is at every corner. ***Common Roof deck and party room for all, private roof decks available for purchase, private storage and bike room included.***
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

29995 Indian Cottage Road

Welcome home to 29995 Indian Cottage Rd! Why wait for new construction? This home was completed in December 2020 by local builder Keystone Builders, and is waiting for its new owners to come introduce themselves! Situated on a corner lot in Somerset Landing, Princess Anne, the backyard is defined by a treeline on 2 sides that offer privacy, with a blank slate to turn your outdoor living space into whatever you'd want. Walk into this open floor plan, complimented by vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living space, dining area, and kitchen, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a master suite equipped with double vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Enjoy carefree living in this newer home, all on one level, and close to shopping, healthcare, schools, historic towns, and recreation, call today to schedule your own private showing!
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

There’s a 22-Car Glass-Walled Showroom at This Hawaiian Compound on the North Shore of Kauai

This three-bedroom compound on the North Shore of Kauai island features a 5,000-square-foot, glass-walled car showroom with space to showcase 22 cars at a time. “In terms of square footage—it’s over 11,000 square feet—it’s the largest house for sale on Kauai,” said listing agent Josh Jerman, of Hawaii Life. “It’s unusual to have a house of this size and stature on Kauai.”
REAL ESTATE
New River Daily

New River Daily

New River, AZ
44
Followers
369
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy