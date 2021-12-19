These houses are for sale in New River

(NEW RIVER, AZ) Looking for a house in New River? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

2122 W Apache Rain Road W, Phoenix, 85085 4 Beds 3 Baths | $719,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,742 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome to a beautiful tri level home that is spacious in size . Four bedroom 3 Bath plus a large Game room for entertaining. Plus an additional den/office downstairs Enjoy the private yard that hosts a wonderful pebble tec pool for those hot summer days Also Solar leased panels installed 2021 and a 3 car garage

37211 N 15Th Avenue, Phoenix, 85086 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,470 Square Feet | Built in 2016

A VERY UNIQUE opportunity to own TWO SINGLE FAMILY (site built) HOMES on 3.46 acres in the heart of Desert Hills. Flat and usable property. HOME #1: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, flex room, extended 2 car garage, 2268 Sq Ft., warm tongue & groove ceilings in the living area, rich stained concrete flooring throughout, huge stone fireplace is the focal point of this open concept home, highly upgraded kitchen w/ staggered knotty alder cabinets, built in wine rack, concrete counter tops w/butcher block island & WALK-IN pantry. Master bedroom suite w/separate bedroom exit, large walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate jacuzzi tub & walk-in shower with beautiful tile surround & backsplash. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a spacious Jack & Jill Bath. Inside laundry w/matching cabinets, mop sink & ..... stainless-steel washer & dryer included. Highly upgraded fans & fixtures, 10' ceilings, 8' doors & Central Vac System. 2+ car garage with heated & cooled flex room will make a great craft room, office or mini workshop. Listen to the rain on your perfectly placed extended & elevated, covered patio w/misting system, pavers galore & overlooking the arena. HOME #2: 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1202 Sq Ft. THIS IS NOT JUST A CASITA. It is a site built single family home with it's own APN #. The perfect great room, split bedroom floor plan w/ wood floors in all traffic areas & neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Highly upgraded staggered cabinets w/granite counter tops throughout. Light & bright kitchen boasts island, all stainless-steel appliances & eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom with walk-in shower, jetted tub & walk-in closet. 10' ceilings, upgraded fans & fixtures. Inside laundry with matching cabinets. Covered patio & 2 car garage. 150' X 181' Lighted Roping Arena. 5 stall (16'16') barn w/Tack Room, wash rack. Two-50 AMP RV. So much room left to make it what you wish. Add stalls, warm up arena, additional RV spaces, add a pool......

4449 E Andrea Drive, Cave Creek, 85331 4 Beds 3 Baths | $835,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,479 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home w/ large media room in Tatum Highlands. Kitchen has new quartz counters, refinished cabinets, center island, beautiful back splash, new plank flooring, tons of storage, and opens to the family room with 20 foot high ceiling. Two newer AC units, new roof in 2019, newly re-finished bathroom cabinets, new flooring & baseboards in main level, new flooring in bathrooms, upgraded fireplace & media wall with stacked stone and reclaimed wood mantel. Large primary bedroom downstairs with huge walk in closet, dual sinks, white cabinets, new flooring, separate tub, with exit to extra large covered rear patio with lush grass and citrus trees in back yard. Refreshing pool with new equipment. Three car garage. Close to shopping & minutes from the 101 Hwy.

5430 E Lone Mountain Road, Cave Creek, 85331 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,500 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Custom home with a Private Solar Gate and NO HOA!! This gorgeous custom home sits on 1.369 acres and has new white wood molded walls in the dining room and family room has shiplap as of August 2021. Completely remodeled kitchen in 2019 with gas cooktop, coffee bar and portable Islands. AC replaced and tons of upgrades throughout to include cherry wood hardwood flooring, dual pane windows, newer lighting, Built in BBQ on the back patio upper level with Bar and firepit. The lower lever of the backyard has a sparkling swimming pool, cabana and rock pool feature. In the document section you will find more lot dimensions, and a road, gate and outter fence maintanance agreement between all four of the custom home site lots. Great north South exposure and mountain views! Buyers to verify sq ft as the 3rd widows peak is not added to tax records. The wrap around veranda/porch is perfect to relax on morning or evening. Upgraded paver driveway and parking areas. Huge laundry room and pantry off the newly remodeled kitchen. This could be your new home today. Please watch the video attached herein and enjoy!

