On the hunt for a home in Glendive? These houses are on the market

(Glendive, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glendive will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

811 S Gallatin St, Glendive, 59330 4 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 2016

One level living at its best with this 4 bedrooms 2 bath home on an oversized lot. This home has a large living area with recessed tray ceiling that opens to the dining area and custom kitchen. There are 3 bedrooms and a bathroom on one side of the home and master suite on the other side. This home sits on an 11,913 +/- sq' lot with a fenced back yard. Property is located in Rainbow Estates subdivision which includes a public water system with monthly fees at $35.00 and is connected to the city sewer which is included in taxes. This home has been de-titled and qualifies for FHA financing.

2020 C Wyoming, Glendive, 59330 2 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Condominium | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Gorgeous 2 BedRoom 2 & Half Bath Condo Features Laminate Wood Flooring Throughout First Floor, Spacious LivingRoom, Kitchen with Oak Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Half Bath, Laundry Room and Oversized One Car Garage. Second Floor With Newer Carpet, Master Bed With Covered Deck, Large Walk-in Closet and Attached Bath with Double Sinks & Vinyl Tile. Call Today! 469 493 7242 This One Won't Last at This Price!

2019 Washington Drive, Glendive, 59330 3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Nicely laid out Townhouse has a master suite on the main floor complete with a master bath with a double sink vanity. The Open Concept layout has a large dining room and family room. The kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, a large pantry, stainless steel appliances and plenty of high quality cabinetry. The laundry area is located on the main along with a half bath complete with a pocket door. Ascend upstairs where you'll find two additional bedrooms, a den, storage room and another full-size bathroom complete with a double sink vanity. Quality was not spared when this Townhouse was built in 2016. There is an attached finished over-sized double stall garage and the yard has an underground sprinkler system. The owner's association cares for the lawn and landscape maintenance and snow removal for the current cost of $1,250 per year.

303 N River Ave, Glendive, 59330 4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,666 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Located on a half acre directly on the Yellowstone River, this charming cottage home is an outdoorsman's dream! With private access to the boat dock, you can enjoy a quiet afternoon on the water, followed by a beautiful, unobstructed evening sunset, Inside, you will find a beautifully updated home, with plenty of space for the whole family. On the main level you will find a spacious living room, with a electric fireplace to enjoy on a cozy winter's eve & an eat in kitchen with plenty of counter space for all your cooking & baking needs. Also located on the main level is a full bath & two good sized bedrooms with views of the Yellowstone River. Heading to the basement of the home, there is a large master bedroom, with full bath & a bonus room that could easily be converted into a large walk in closet. To the rear of the home you will find access to the private guest suite, located in the attic of the home. Consisting of an additional full bath, a bedroom with lots of natural light, & a private sitting room-this space is full of possibilities! Finishing off the property is a large, partially fenced yard & a well kept shed for all of your storage needs. This property is a must see!

