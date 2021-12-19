ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendive, MT

On the hunt for a home in Glendive? These houses are on the market

Glendive Bulletin
Glendive Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Glendive, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glendive will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hN5KP_0dR65Gwy00

811 S Gallatin St, Glendive, 59330

4 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 2016

One level living at its best with this 4 bedrooms 2 bath home on an oversized lot. This home has a large living area with recessed tray ceiling that opens to the dining area and custom kitchen. There are 3 bedrooms and a bathroom on one side of the home and master suite on the other side. This home sits on an 11,913 +/- sq' lot with a fenced back yard. Property is located in Rainbow Estates subdivision which includes a public water system with monthly fees at $35.00 and is connected to the city sewer which is included in taxes. This home has been de-titled and qualifies for FHA financing.

For open house information, contact Lisa Kjelstrup, United Country Montana Dakota Real Estate at 406-365-7974

Copyright © 2021 Glendive MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMLSMT-330333)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gK18q_0dR65Gwy00

2020 C Wyoming, Glendive, 59330

2 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Condominium | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Gorgeous 2 BedRoom 2 & Half Bath Condo Features Laminate Wood Flooring Throughout First Floor, Spacious LivingRoom, Kitchen with Oak Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Half Bath, Laundry Room and Oversized One Car Garage. Second Floor With Newer Carpet, Master Bed With Covered Deck, Large Walk-in Closet and Attached Bath with Double Sinks & Vinyl Tile. Call Today! 469 493 7242 This One Won't Last at This Price!

For open house information, contact Edward Brooks, Montana East Realty at 406-377-2488

Copyright © 2021 Glendive MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMLSMT-330691)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HaEb8_0dR65Gwy00

2019 Washington Drive, Glendive, 59330

3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Nicely laid out Townhouse has a master suite on the main floor complete with a master bath with a double sink vanity. The Open Concept layout has a large dining room and family room. The kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, a large pantry, stainless steel appliances and plenty of high quality cabinetry. The laundry area is located on the main along with a half bath complete with a pocket door. Ascend upstairs where you'll find two additional bedrooms, a den, storage room and another full-size bathroom complete with a double sink vanity. Quality was not spared when this Townhouse was built in 2016. There is an attached finished over-sized double stall garage and the yard has an underground sprinkler system. The owner's association cares for the lawn and landscape maintenance and snow removal for the current cost of $1,250 per year.

For open house information, contact Rita Stortz, Montana East Realty at 406-377-2488

Copyright © 2021 Glendive MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMLSMT-330475)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smXin_0dR65Gwy00

303 N River Ave, Glendive, 59330

4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,666 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Located on a half acre directly on the Yellowstone River, this charming cottage home is an outdoorsman's dream! With private access to the boat dock, you can enjoy a quiet afternoon on the water, followed by a beautiful, unobstructed evening sunset, Inside, you will find a beautifully updated home, with plenty of space for the whole family. On the main level you will find a spacious living room, with a electric fireplace to enjoy on a cozy winter's eve & an eat in kitchen with plenty of counter space for all your cooking & baking needs. Also located on the main level is a full bath & two good sized bedrooms with views of the Yellowstone River. Heading to the basement of the home, there is a large master bedroom, with full bath & a bonus room that could easily be converted into a large walk in closet. To the rear of the home you will find access to the private guest suite, located in the attic of the home. Consisting of an additional full bath, a bedroom with lots of natural light, & a private sitting room-this space is full of possibilities! Finishing off the property is a large, partially fenced yard & a well kept shed for all of your storage needs. This property is a must see!

For open house information, contact Barbara O'Dea, Realty One at 406-377-5201

Copyright © 2021 Glendive MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMLSMT-330767)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Jury in Kim Potter trial ends another day without verdict

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors weighing the case of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright asked the judge after a full day of deliberations Tuesday what they should do if they can’t reach a verdict. Judge Regina Chu told them to continue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Glendive, MT
The Associated Press

Jury seeks transcripts of accusers’ claims at Maxwell trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury deliberating at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial asked Tuesday to review testimony of three of four women who said the British socialite aided financier Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse they experienced when they were teenagers. The jury in Manhattan federal court requested the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Art#Yellowstone River#Mt#Rainbow Estates#Fha#United Country#Livingroom#Oak Cabinets#Half Bath#Montana East Realty#Townhouse
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Glendive Bulletin

Glendive Bulletin

Glendive, MT
18
Followers
341
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Glendive Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy