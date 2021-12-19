ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Sterling, KY

Take a look at these homes on the Mt Sterling market now

Mt Sterling Times
 2 days ago

(Mt Sterling, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mt Sterling. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

151 West Main Street, Owingsville, 40360

3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,086 Square Feet | Built in 1825

Great opportunity on one of the most architecturally significant streets in Kentucky! The Brother-Purvis house, circa 1825, has been lovingly restored and maintained in excellent condition. An extremely comfortable floor plan sits on a well landscaped third of an acre lot. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features large windows and French doors allowing abundant light to accent the gorgeous large rooms, handsome millwork, and gleaming hardwoods. Great entertaining space throughout the 1st floor complemented by a very private primary suite, laundry, and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Charming community minutes from I-64 and only 45 minutes to Lexington. Agent is related to seller (Estate). Property being sold ''as-is'' but inspections are welcomed!

11 Meadow Street, Winchester, 40391

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in None

Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full baths and lots of extra room for the kids, of any age. The home has all new kitchen floor, cabinets, counter tops and appliances. Baths have new flooring, vanities and top and some tile. The home is on an extra large lot with access from Meadow Street and the alley in the rear. There is room to park 2 vehicles off street and

2851 Howards Mill Road, Mt Sterling, 40353

3 Beds 3 Baths | $659,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,874 Square Feet | Built in None

No detail left untouched! This home has it all. From the gorgeous landscaping to the custom tile medallion inlays, every feature of this home has been thoughtfully executed. Located just minutes from I-64 and situated on a private 12.26 acres with an electric-gated entrance. Underground utilities add to the beauty. This property offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a huge 1864 square feet 4-car garage with workshop area. Inside, you'll find a travertine tiled feature wall, 3 fireplaces, crown molding, 2 luxurious custom tile walk-in showers, recreation room, generously-sized laundry/mud room, breakfast area, formal dining room, custom window treatments, plus more! Outside features include recessed soffit lighting, new deck boards on top of the main deck, intricate koi pond with water feature (fish do not convey), 4 bent barn, & fully stocked pond. This home is a true show stopper! It's rare that such an exquisite property comes available, don't miss this opportunity!

185 Swiss Stone Way, Mt Sterling, 40353

3 Beds 3 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful, immaculate, and comfortable - what more could you want? This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, ranch brick home is in move-in condition. The great room offers beautiful hardwood floors and an open concept to the dining area and kitchen. The home sits on an large lot at the end of a cul-de-sac and has an attached 40x22 1/2 foot four car garage. The fenced-in backyard features a covered patio that is ideal for relaxing or entertaining. Don't miss your opportunity to snag this one!

