Check out these Brookhaven homes on the market

(Brookhaven, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brookhaven will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

124 East Chippewa, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Apartment | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Good Investment opportunity or owner occupant. Modest sized house with garage apartment in walking distance to downtown and the courthouse.Hous e is 3 Bedroom l bath and garage apartment is two bedroom one bath with kitchen and iuving area. . Bring your best offer for this fixer upper.

For open house information, contact Cathy Bradley, 4 Corner Properties, LLC at 601-952-2828

1733 Hurricane Lake Dr., Brookhaven, 39601 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,190 Square Feet | Built in 2012

What more could you ask for? 6 acres to enjoy with a beautiful yard and a fenced in section with 2 ponds and a pole barn for horses, livestock, or equipment. No expense was spared in building this beautiful home with it's 2x6 walls and spray foam insulation throughout, it is sure to keep you cozy year round. You will be amazed at the fantastic woodwork and the gorgeous cathedral vault with it's mixture of stone, wood, and metal that rises over 30 feet above the living room! There are custom painted murals on several of the walls in the home to give it that down home perfect feel. Spacious kitchen with island and pantry, master suite downstairs with huge custom tile and stone shower, large mud room/laundry room with built ins, almost 3200 sq ft in living space with over 3800 sq ft under roof, and you could go on and on. Don't forget about the awesome inground pool right out back. And all of this in West Lincoln School District, just 1.5 miles from the school. What are you waiting for??

For open house information, contact Stephen Ashley, Mossy Oak Properties Posey Land at 601-835-5070

783 Rollins Dr Nw, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Dont miss this 2007 Franklin home on 1+/- acres in Brookhaven School District with a BRAND NEW ROOF (installed july 2021) This 3 bedroom 2 bath home provides just over 2000+ sq ft of room to grow and entertain. Just inside you'll find a large open floor plan with a wood burning fireplace in the living room, an oversized walk in closet in the master and a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space. A back porch allows room to entertain while the steps on the south side of the home provide a nice place to install a covered carport with breeze way to get in out of the weather. Hardy board siding is a nice touch to this home, Located just minutes from downtown brookhaven but all the country feel. Workshop on property.

For open house information, contact Sabrina Wolff, Tom Smith Land & Homes at 601-990-5070

110 Oakview, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,450 Square Feet | Built in 1957

RENOVATION & COMPLETE MAKEOVER! Have you been in the market for that perfect, no work needed property in the right neighborhood to call home? Look no further... this 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,450sf house with newer roof, HVAC, Hot Water Heater and circle drive just might end your search! The seller has gone to great lengths to make this Mid-Century home one with Modern upgrades and amenities of which there are simply too many to name! Make an appointment to view this sleek and cozy home in person, complete with gas fireplace, two family areas and an open concept and a large covered patio for entertaining family and friends. Oh, have I forgotten to mention it being located in the most sought after Olde Towne?! Allowing close proximity to our ever-growing and vibrant downtown city center.

For open house information, contact Stephany Smith, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305