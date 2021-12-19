Homes for sale in Batesville: New listings

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BATESVILLE, AR) Looking for a house in Batesville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Batesville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nizzf_0dR63CdK00

99 Sanders Rd, Charlotte, 72522

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This is a 2003, Doublewide, 3 bed 2 bath mobile home sitting on the outskirts of Batesville on Sanders Road.This home sits on 2+/-Acres, has a bald eagle barn for storage and is on a paved road.You walk into the house and you have a living room, bar, dining room, kitchen with a split floor plan for the bedrooms.The master bedroom, large master bath with a garden tub and walk in shower with double vanities along with a large master closet! 2 bedrooms, bath and laundry on other side. All appliances will stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQDBY_0dR63CdK00

476 E Boswell, Batesville, 72501

5 Beds 5 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,441 Square Feet | Built in 1914

Welcome to Market 476 E Boswell Street of the School Subdivision in Batesville, Arkansas. Opportunity knocks at The Perrin-Rowlett Historic Estate, an American Foursquare established circa 1914 and former home to Essie's Gift Shop. Zoned for residential or commercial, this property would make a wonderful home, fabulous bed and breakfast, or retail development. The property spans a full city block and additionally holds an attached apartment, a carriage home, an outbuilding and .48 +/- acres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkYaM_0dR63CdK00

108 Shangri-La Lane, Batesville, 72501

3 Beds 3 Baths | $287,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,439 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Country 2 story home with large front and back porches and detached 2 car garage.This home is all decked out for the Holidays! Lots of room to dine, with the original living room being used as extra dining and all set up for Christmas. Spacious kitchen/dining with breakfast bar and stools, nearly new appliances and lots of cabinets! Master bedroom with large bathroom and closets on the main floor, also the halfbath and laundry in hall way by back door. Large family room. 2 beds and bath upstairs. see list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sp9zF_0dR63CdK00

120 Short Road, Batesville, 72501

2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This is a 2 bedroom but can be a 3 bedroom just one of the bedrooms is being used as a den/sewing room because it leads out to the back covered deck.Large living room, laundry is off the kitchen and has a shower and toilet, kitchen and dining room are open but there is room for a large dining table.Fully fenced large back yard, attached carport and another detached carport. Lots of mature shade trees in the yard. Located between Cave City and Batesville, AR.This can not close until 8-26-2021 due to probate

With Batesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

